How To Freeze Cooked Ribs So They Still Taste Fresh Later

You spent hours getting your ribs just right — the last thing you want is to waste a single bone. The good news is that cooked ribs actually freeze better than most people expect. That's because ribs are rich in fat and connective tissue that help insulate the meat through the freeze-and-reheat cycle. All you have to do is follow a few easy steps, and your frozen ribs will taste nearly as fresh as the day you made them.

First step, you need to cool them down quickly — but safely. Let the ribs get to room temperature after cooking, but don't leave them out too long. According to the USDA, meat left out between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit is in the bacterial danger zone, so you need to get them refrigerated within two hours of cooking. To keep an eye toward reheating, you should portion them before freezing, which means cutting the rack into sections of two or three bones. Smaller portions freeze and thaw more evenly, and you'll only defrost what you actually need rather than the whole rack.

For ideal moisture retention (that's not covered in ice), brush each portion with a thin layer of barbecue sauce or reserved cooking juices. Sauce acts as a moisture barrier that protects the meat from drying out in the cold. Next, wrap each portion snugly in heavy-duty aluminum foil, then slip the pieces into an airtight freezer bag and squeeze out as much air as possible before sealing. This keeps the constantly recirculating air from penetrating the surface of the meat.