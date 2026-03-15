The Trader Joe's Frozen Item I Never Leave Without

I don't typically buy frozen foods, but any loyal Trader Joe's shopper knows many of the options at the fan-favorite grocery store are hard to resist. I've already shared the Trader Joe's frozen pizza that I stock up on, but there's another item I never leave this place without: Bean, Rice, and Cheese Burritos.

Now, these frozen burritos certainly won't rival the ones your local Mexican joint makes, but they're still top notch in my book. For starters, the price is hard to beat. They cost less than $4 for a two pack. But what I like about these burritos beyond the price is that they pack 13 grams of protein per burrito, or 26 grams if you eat both, and only have 1 gram of fat per serving. And all of the ingredients are organic.

Then there's the flavor. The beans, rice, and cheese are blended with spices like cumin and cayenne pepper. So while you'll taste some mild spice, it's not overwhelming, which is why I suggest turning the heat up a notch (more about that later).