The Trader Joe's Frozen Item I Never Leave Without
I don't typically buy frozen foods, but any loyal Trader Joe's shopper knows many of the options at the fan-favorite grocery store are hard to resist. I've already shared the Trader Joe's frozen pizza that I stock up on, but there's another item I never leave this place without: Bean, Rice, and Cheese Burritos.
Now, these frozen burritos certainly won't rival the ones your local Mexican joint makes, but they're still top notch in my book. For starters, the price is hard to beat. They cost less than $4 for a two pack. But what I like about these burritos beyond the price is that they pack 13 grams of protein per burrito, or 26 grams if you eat both, and only have 1 gram of fat per serving. And all of the ingredients are organic.
Then there's the flavor. The beans, rice, and cheese are blended with spices like cumin and cayenne pepper. So while you'll taste some mild spice, it's not overwhelming, which is why I suggest turning the heat up a notch (more about that later).
Tips for cooking and elevating Trader Joe's bean, rice, and cheese burritos
When it comes to cooking Trader Joe's Bean, Rice, and Cheese Burritos, the boxed instructions say to cover them in wet paper towels and place them in the microwave or oven. However, I prefer to cook them in my toaster oven, uncovered, which makes the tortillas a bit crunchy (not uncommon for a burrito). If you want a softer tortilla, the microwave is probably the better route, but don't let them cool down too much afterwards or the tortillas can harden back up. Another way to heat up the burritos is by steaming them to maintain the tortilla's moisture.
While my go-to frozen Trader Joe's dish is tasty right out of the box, there are ways to spruce it up. I never eat them without a few dashes of hot sauce. But why stop there? I also like to add sliced avocado or homemade guacamole for some freshness and substance. You could also dip the burrito in salsa, like our tomatillo salsa verde recipe, for even more flavor and spice. Or how about topped with a fried egg for the ultimate breakfast of champions (I can vouch for this)? Even if you're not certain these need burritos need to be "upgraded," one thing is for sure: They make for an affordable, quick, and protein-packed meal when you don't have time to cook.