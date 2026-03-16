What Fish Is Arby's Crispy Fish Sandwich Actually Made With?

We can't help but cheer each year when Arby's brings back its popular fish sandwich for a limited time. Leading up to and throughout the season of Lent, when those who endeavor to cut back on their beef intake (most notably Christians) and turn to eating fish in mass amounts (most notably on Fridays), Arby's releases its Crispy Fish Sandwich. What's more, the annual arrival of the sandwich is often accompanied by bargain pricing, like 2025's two for $7 deal. This year, instead of simply admiring Arby's Crispy Fish Sandwich, we got curious and asked, "What's it made out of?" The answer, we discovered, is Alaska pollock. Data from the National Fisheries Institute reveals that Alaska pollock is the fifth most consumed seafood in the U.S.

Alaska pollock is a member of the cod family with a healthy wild population, sourced most frequently from the Gulf of Alaska and the Bering Sea. They are harvested fresh from January to April and again from June to October. The first window for fresh harvest coincides with Lent, which might help explain pollock's popularity in Arby's seasonal fish sandwiches. Alaska pollock has a mild flavor and is flaky in texture. It's also a high-quality source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. And, if you're up for a home cooking adventure, pollock is one of the best types of fish to use when making homemade fish sticks, according to chefs.