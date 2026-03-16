What Fish Is Arby's Crispy Fish Sandwich Actually Made With?
We can't help but cheer each year when Arby's brings back its popular fish sandwich for a limited time. Leading up to and throughout the season of Lent, when those who endeavor to cut back on their beef intake (most notably Christians) and turn to eating fish in mass amounts (most notably on Fridays), Arby's releases its Crispy Fish Sandwich. What's more, the annual arrival of the sandwich is often accompanied by bargain pricing, like 2025's two for $7 deal. This year, instead of simply admiring Arby's Crispy Fish Sandwich, we got curious and asked, "What's it made out of?" The answer, we discovered, is Alaska pollock. Data from the National Fisheries Institute reveals that Alaska pollock is the fifth most consumed seafood in the U.S.
Alaska pollock is a member of the cod family with a healthy wild population, sourced most frequently from the Gulf of Alaska and the Bering Sea. They are harvested fresh from January to April and again from June to October. The first window for fresh harvest coincides with Lent, which might help explain pollock's popularity in Arby's seasonal fish sandwiches. Alaska pollock has a mild flavor and is flaky in texture. It's also a high-quality source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. And, if you're up for a home cooking adventure, pollock is one of the best types of fish to use when making homemade fish sticks, according to chefs.
Arby's crispy fish sandwich is popular, but is it healthy?
The Arby's Crispy Fish Sandwich might be a frequent Friday fix for some during Lent, yet there are nutrition notes to be aware of. Alaska pollock seems like a lighter choice than red meat, but when compared with Arby's Classic Roast Beef Sandwich, the Crispy Fish Sandwich is higher in calories (360 for the roast beef and 570 for the fish). The sandwiches are almost equal in sodium, with Crispy Fish's 990 milligrams slightly topping roast beef's 970 milligrams. The Classic Roast Beef is slightly higher in protein (23 grams, compared to the fish sandwich's 20 grams).
While it might not be a textbook healthy choice, taste testers across social media agree that the Crispy Fish Sandwich is worth trying when it's available. On Facebook, Food reviewer HellthyJunkFood posted a video comparing Arby's Crispy Fish Sandwich to the Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's, highlighting that Arby's sandwich is larger and more filling. Commenters to the video had mixed reactions. One person said they ate the Crispy Fish every Friday during Lent, but others were disappointed. Some described the fish as burnt, while others dismissed it as bland.
In addition to the Crispy Fish Sandwich, Arby's has again rolled out the King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich at select locations, while supplies last. This sandwich received frequent praise on Reddit, with consumers noting that the sweetness of the bread complements the taste of the fish better than the traditional toasted sesame bun.