The Best Types Of Fish To Use When Making Homemade Fish Sticks, According To Chefs

If you open up the average family's freezer, you will likely find a box of frozen fish sticks. Known as an easy kid-pleaser for a quick weeknight meal, fish sticks can be a versatile protein to use in numerous dishes. Fish sticks can be even fresher and more delicious if you take the extra time to make your own. Not only do you get to customize your sticks to your taste buds, but you also get the opportunity to source your fish. One of the biggest mistakes you can make with homemade fish sticks is picking the wrong fish. "When it comes to making fish sticks, you need to choose fish that are firm with a mild taste. They also need to be able to stay firm during the cooking process," said Joe Bowab, the CEO and founder of Lobster Anywhere. "You also want a fish that can absorb the marinade or seasonings added to the mix to enhance the flavor of the fish stick."

Experts have weighed in on some of the best classic picks, as well as some more non-traditional choices that will have your family ditching the frozen box of fish sticks and raving for your homemade ones instead! Whether you try out making your own for National Seafood Month or National Pescatarian Month, read on to get inspiration and some expert tips.