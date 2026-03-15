The Dramatic Rise & Fall Of Salt Bae

Nusret Gökçe, more popularly known as Salt Bae, is a Turkish restaurateur known for his flamboyant salt sprinkling. He quickly rose to fame in 2017 thanks to a meme-worthy video, but it was his unique skills and personal branding as a suave butcher who makes a performance out of slicing and filleting steaks that really established him as a foodie icon. By the time he became known as Salt Bae, he already owned a string of steakhouses in Turkey and Dubai.

Salt Bae is proof of how internet fame can bring someone massive financial and business success. Many don't know it, but he didn't always have a lavish lifestyle. He was a hard worker who pursued his passion and worked his way up to becoming a millionaire. Sadly, Salt Bae is proof that hype alone cannot sustain a brand, and that social gaffes — such as interrupting athletes celebrating at the World Cup final with the whole world watching — can have a lasting, detrimental impact on one's reputation.

Who is Nusret Gökçe, and what happened to him after his popularity exploded? Let's walk down memory lane and recount the dramatic rise and fall of the one and only Salt Bae.