What Happened To Florida's Bizarre Iguana Pizza?
There's seemingly no limits to the toppings you can toss on a pizza these days. From traditional pepperoni, sausage, peppers, and mushrooms to pineapple, seafood, and Buffalo chicken, it's a food that can adapt to nearly any pairing. Even with this in mind, one topping used by a Florida pizzeria raised some serious eyebrows during its short life: iguana. However, a combination of changing circumstances, complaints, and regulatory questions forced this innovative, albeit polarizing, option off the menu.
The dish, dubbed "Florida Man Pizza" or "Everglades pizza," was created by Buck's Coal Fired Pizza in North Palm Beach in February 2026. Owner Frankie Cecere was gifted some of the game meat from a friend, who also proposed the pizza idea. In addition to the iguana meat, it also featured bacon and venison, and was drizzled with ranch.
The pizza naturally went viral, drawing thousands of requests from people interested in ordering it — an influx that likely led to its eventual downfall. Owners say they received several complaints about the pizza, despite the fact that no live iguanas were kept or killed on the premises. It even attracted some unwanted attention from the local health department, an unwelcome visitor for any small restaurant. This led them to pull the pizza from the menu, at least temporarily, as owners sort out the regulations surrounding serving iguana meat.
Winter freezes likely fueled Florida's bizarre iguana pizza craze
Buck's was potentially taking advantage of what might be considered "peak iguana season" in South Florida. During cold snaps like the ones that affected the area in early 2026, iguanas can become immobilized as their cold-blooded bodily systems shut down. Although they remain alive, many Floridians choose to use the opportunity to dispose of the invasive creatures, with the state rounding up and euthanizing more than 5,000 during recent cold weather.
With temperatures warming as spring arrives, it becomes more difficult to capture and, more importantly, humanely kill the iguanas, as required by law. Food regulations aside, this likely puts Buck's local iguana meat supply at risk, even if it can be sourced at premium prices at some markets or online meat sellers.
For those who missed out, iguana meat is said to taste like a combination of chicken and frog legs — tender white meat that's mildly gamey. It's not for everyone, either; Andrew Zimmern is all about eating iguana, while the late Anthony Bourdain called tamales featuring the meat the worst thing he ate during his world travels.
Unusual pizza is certainly nothing new for Buck's. Many of its pies feature ground venison, while other toppings include pickle chips, a blood orange balsamic glaze, and fresh habanero peppers. So, while it's unclear when or whether the Florida Man iguana pizza will return to the menu, it's likely the restaurant's experimentation will continue. In the meantime, the pizza's departure came down to feedback from wary customers and questions regarding health regulations.