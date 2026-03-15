What Happened To Florida's Bizarre Iguana Pizza?

There's seemingly no limits to the toppings you can toss on a pizza these days. From traditional pepperoni, sausage, peppers, and mushrooms to pineapple, seafood, and Buffalo chicken, it's a food that can adapt to nearly any pairing. Even with this in mind, one topping used by a Florida pizzeria raised some serious eyebrows during its short life: iguana. However, a combination of changing circumstances, complaints, and regulatory questions forced this innovative, albeit polarizing, option off the menu.

The dish, dubbed "Florida Man Pizza" or "Everglades pizza," was created by Buck's Coal Fired Pizza in North Palm Beach in February 2026. Owner Frankie Cecere was gifted some of the game meat from a friend, who also proposed the pizza idea. In addition to the iguana meat, it also featured bacon and venison, and was drizzled with ranch.

The pizza naturally went viral, drawing thousands of requests from people interested in ordering it — an influx that likely led to its eventual downfall. Owners say they received several complaints about the pizza, despite the fact that no live iguanas were kept or killed on the premises. It even attracted some unwanted attention from the local health department, an unwelcome visitor for any small restaurant. This led them to pull the pizza from the menu, at least temporarily, as owners sort out the regulations surrounding serving iguana meat.