Are Expensive Cast Iron Skillets Actually Better Than Cheap Ones?
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A cast iron skillet is the pièce de résistance of a well-rounded chef's kitchen — its nonstick properties make it a versatile cooking tool for everything from fried eggs to cornbread. While cast-iron skillets can be thrifted or purchased cheaply, they can also be pretty expensive. But is there really a difference between the cheap skillets and the expensive ones?
While a cheaper skillet will be made of cast iron, like an expensive one, the effectiveness of its nonstick coating may justify spending a bit more up front. Pricer skillets have smooth cooking surfaces, while the cheaper ones might be a bit rougher. This grit won't compromise the pan's nonstick properties, but it might make flipping that fried egg slightly more challenging. Additionally, cheaper options may require more upkeep. Most cast-iron skillets come pre-seasoned, but you may have to spend more time oiling and seasoning a less expensive skillet in comparison to one that costs upward of $150. Another factor to consider is the design of the skillet. Those cheaper skillets could be heavier or made with smaller pour spouts or handles.
Ultimately, cast-iron skillets are an investment. If you take the proper precautions (like avoiding the acidic sauces that could ruin cast iron), these pans can last forever. A more expensive option that's easier to use might be worth it in the long run.
There are good options in both price points
As with many things, it's ultimately up to the customer to decide how much money they'd like to spend. So to accommodate both the big spenders and those looking for a skillet on a budget, we've pulled together some of the best options at high and low price points.
On the cheaper side of the equation, skillets can cost anywhere between $25 and $50. The Lodge Cast Iron Skillet often receives raving reviews, and it has a great price tag too — only $30 on Amazon. The Lodge skillet offers even heating, and it's easy to clean even the stickiest of sauces off the bottom of the pan. As it's on the cheaper side, it might have some of that roughness on the cooking surface, but customers clearly love it, as shown by its 4.6-star rating among over 160,000 Amazon reviews. Alternatively, if you're looking for an affordable cast-iron cooking set, look no further than the Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillets Set with Lids.
To the more expensive skillets, pans like those from Lancaster Cast Iron can run you up to $275, depending on the size. Their expense comes down to a few things: that smooth cooking surface, how lightweight they are, and that they heat up evenly and quickly. Recognizable name brands like YETI also offer high-quality cast iron skillets, which range between $150 and $350, again, depending on size.