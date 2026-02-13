Are Cast Iron Skillets Actually Non-Stick?

To buy the non-stick pan or not to buy the non-stick pan? That is the question home-cooks may have been asking since the early 2000s. You know, when we started learning how Polytetrafluoroethylene (A.K.A Teflon) was possibly releasing toxic chemicals into our food. If you asked for advice from a more eco-minded friend, they might tell you that the best non-stick pan out there is a tried and true cast iron skillet. But is that really the case?

If you went out and bought a brand new cast iron pan from the store and tried using it like your old non-stick, you might be pretty ticked off at the hippie who told you that would work. That's because right off the bat, a cast iron pan is most certainly not non-stick by itself. On the contrary, if it hasn't at least been pre-seasoned, things tend to stick very much. However, it does become non-stick over time through a process called seasoning.

When exposed to heat, oil physically bonds to the metal in a chemical reaction called polymerization. We don't just mean that the surface of the pan becomes slick and ready for cooking. It actually transforms on a molecular level, creating a hardened sheen that eventually works as the most effective non-stick solution around if you play your cards right.