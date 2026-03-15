Gordon Ramsay's 15-Minute Rule He Follows For Perfect Sirloin
Steak may seem like a simple, straightforward dish. However, there are plenty of convenient tricks that can make cooking easier and improve the final result. Among the best places to turn for these kinds of hacks are the minds of well-known celebrity chefs. For Gordon Ramsay, a key part of the sirloin cooking process involves simply removing the steak from the fridge and waiting.
Ramsay advises home cooks to take the steak out approximately 15 minutes before they plan to cook it. The primary idea behind this practice is allowing the meat to slightly warm and normalize in temperature throughout the cut. With a cool steak fresh from the fridge, the risk is higher of overcooking the outside of the meat before the inside reaches a safe and desired temperature. This potential hazard grows as the thickness of the meat does.
At the same time they remove them from the fridge, Ramsay also notes that home cooks should season their steaks (he recommends olive oil, garlic, and rosemary). This turns the tempering period into a brief marination, too. Those looking for a bit more flavor can try out one of our more unique steak marinades instead.
Food tests and the science of safety
Although Ramsay may swear by this short waiting period, actual tests have found little difference when meat is allowed to temper compared to cooking straight from the fridge. It's also critical not to overdo it. While 15 minutes out of the fridge is typically safe in most settings, food safety guidelines dictate that perishable food can only be kept at room temperature for two hours maximum before bacteria grow to unsafe levels.
In answering the same question, Ramsay also ran down his other easy rules for superior sirloin: Using a hot pan that's "absolutely screaming" and letting the steak rest after cooking, rather than slicing it hot. These are solid contributions to the collection of tips on how to cook the perfect steak from celebrity chefs, alongside frequent flipping, using lots of butter, and even getting to know your butcher.
So, if you want to eat like Gordon Ramsay really eats, grab a quality sirloin. Just don't forget to take it out of the fridge 15 minutes before it hits the pan or grill!