Gordon Ramsay's 15-Minute Rule He Follows For Perfect Sirloin

Steak may seem like a simple, straightforward dish. However, there are plenty of convenient tricks that can make cooking easier and improve the final result. Among the best places to turn for these kinds of hacks are the minds of well-known celebrity chefs. For Gordon Ramsay, a key part of the sirloin cooking process involves simply removing the steak from the fridge and waiting.

Ramsay advises home cooks to take the steak out approximately 15 minutes before they plan to cook it. The primary idea behind this practice is allowing the meat to slightly warm and normalize in temperature throughout the cut. With a cool steak fresh from the fridge, the risk is higher of overcooking the outside of the meat before the inside reaches a safe and desired temperature. This potential hazard grows as the thickness of the meat does.

At the same time they remove them from the fridge, Ramsay also notes that home cooks should season their steaks (he recommends olive oil, garlic, and rosemary). This turns the tempering period into a brief marination, too. Those looking for a bit more flavor can try out one of our more unique steak marinades instead.