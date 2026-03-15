Should You Always Score Ham Before Cooking It?

If you have a ham that isn't pre-sliced and glazed, scoring is the way to go. However, the best cutting implement for the job isn't in your kitchen, but rather, in your toolbox. "The trick to scoring a piece of meat is to keep the cuts shallow and uniform," Honey Baked Ham's Chef Tim Ziga tells us. "That's tough to do with a knife." To pull this off more efficiently, the chef prefers using a box cutter, emphasizing, "Obviously, put a new razor blade in it before you attempt this!" As for the best scoring technique, Ziga recommends making diagonal cuts that penetrate about ¼ inch into the meat and are spaced approximately ¾ of an inch apart.

Chef Ziga's tips will ensure optimal juiciness and texture, but if you don't opt for a pre-glazed ham, enhancing the meat's flavor profile will ultimately be up to you. In this case, there are lots of tasty ham recipes to try out, from a cinnamon-spiced slow cooker variety to baked ham with a hint of cayenne in the glaze. It also helps to know how much ham to make per person for an Easter feast. For a bone-in, spiral-sliced beauty, aim for approximately ¾ to 1 pound per guest. If you're serving a boneless ham, you'll need ⅓ to ½ pound of ham for every person in attendance.