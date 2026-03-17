4 Italian Chains That Offer Unlimited Soup, Salad, & Bread
While chain restaurants with great all-you-can-eat offers are perfect for feasting, sometimes all you need is endless soup, salad, and bread. Italian chains are some of the most enduring purveyors of this classic trio in unlimited quantities, with the added benefit of freshly baked bread. We've compiled some of the best options out there, from rosemary bread at Romano's Macaroni Grill to Carrabba's budget-friendly endless lunch deals and, of course, Olive Garden's perpetual promise to keep those breadsticks coming. There's also Maggiano's Little Italy, which offers more than just limitless soup, salad, and bread for those occasions when you really want to treat yourself.
Before we dive in, just note that offers tend to vary by branch, so we recommend confirming with the nearest location of your chosen Italian chain that it has these particular deals. Some restaurants only offer them during lunch hours while others serve them all the time. The soup and salad options also differ, and each chain has its own style of bread and accompanying dip. That said, whether you're looking for a simple meal of just these three standbys or an endless first course paired with classic Italian-American comfort food, chances are you'll find the perfect chain restaurant in one of these options.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden, arguably the most popular provider of never-ending soup, salad, and bread, has garnered a sizable fan following over the years. The restaurant initiated this offer in the early 1980s, not to attract new customers, but to pacify hungry diners already seated at the restaurant. The chain's original location in Orlando, Florida couldn't churn out orders fast enough, so the restaurant's co-founders began offering free breadsticks, soup, and salad to customers while they waited for their food.
While Olive Garden's unlimited soup and salad deal has endured through the years, we should clarify that customers must choose between a soup or a salad rather than receive unlimited quantities of both. This is a way to mitigate cost and effort, since making a fresh salad is more time- and cost-intensive than serving premade soup and bread.
Soup options are varied, with Chicken & Gnocchi, Pasta e Fagioli, minestrone, and Zuppa Toscana on offer. The garden-fresh salad with Italian dressing is the only option for greens. You also have to order an adult entrée to get these never-ending starters, so don't expect to receive them the moment you sit down. That said, you can change your soup selection with every refill.
Romano's Macaroni Grill
Despite Romano's Macaroni Grill arguably being one of the most overpriced Italian restaurant chains in America, its bottomless deals make it a viable option for many diners. The chain has faced a slew of closures in the last decade and is down to under 20 outlets from the approximately 85 it had before 2020, with the highest concentration of remaining restaurants in California. These Golden State outlets are also where you're most likely to find the unlimited soup or salad offer — the menus for its Florida and Illinois locations, for example, don't mention the promo.
Romano's Macaroni Grill seems to have gone the way of Olive Garden: The chain used to offer unlimited soup and salad for under $11, along with a never-ending supply of its iconic rosemary bread. These days, however, it offers diners a choice of unlimited soup or salad for a small additional cost, but only when ordered with an entrée. Soup offerings include tomato basil and lobster bisque, and the salad options are Caesar or a fresh greens salad. If you want some entertainment with your meal, the chain still has the fun butcher paper tablecloth that you can doodle on to your heart's content.
Carrabba's Italian Grill
Often seen as a close Olive Garden substitute (though loyal fans of either chain may disagree), Carrabba's Italian Grill serves a variety of Italian comfort food dishes. Many of the original Houston restaurants' recipes were inspired by the founder, whose family hails from Italy. After the owners of Outback Steakhouse acquired the chain as part of a joint venture, the Italian eatery eventually grew to over 100 outlets across the country. Like some of its competitors, Carrabba's has also tried enticing lunchtime diners with new menu offerings and special deals.
Consequently, the endless soup, salad, and bread deal is now part of its lunch menu. The promo offers a choice of Sicilian chicken soup or the soup of the day, paired with a side salad (creamy Parmesan, Italian, or Caesar), and sourdough bread with an oil and herb mix for dipping. If you're looking for a good deal, Carrabba's is arguably the best option on this list — the promo costs just $9.99, and unlike at Olive Garden, you don't have to choose between soup or salad (or order an entrée) to get it. A variety of bistro sandwiches are also available during lunch hours, as is the Carrabba's Lunch Trio deal, which consists of a (limited) small entrée, soup, and salad, for $11.99.
Maggiano's Little Italy
While it doesn't technically offer unlimited soup, salad, and bread, Maggiano's Little Italy goes a step further with its Family Style meals. These are closer to an all-you-can-eat affair, with unlimited salads, appetizers, and desserts for the table, and one main course per person. To be fair, this isn't for those seeking an economical bite, as these meals cost up to $44 per person (and $14 for kids under 12).
When you consider the kind of food on offer, however, the deal doesn't seem overly pricey. Soup is absent from the meal deal, but the unlimited fare is on the higher end compared to other chains on this list. Appetizer options include dishes like calamari fritters and wagyu beef meatballs, followed by main course choices of grilled salmon, beef tenderloin medallions, chicken Parmesan, and more. Customers can also add an additional entrée for $8. The bread is a crusty, freshly baked ciabatta served with an herby olive oil dip. With a big enough appetite, the family-style meal can be a good choice. Just be aware that it's only available for groups of four or more.