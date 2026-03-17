4 Italian Chains That Offer Unlimited Soup, Salad, & Bread

While chain restaurants with great all-you-can-eat offers are perfect for feasting, sometimes all you need is endless soup, salad, and bread. Italian chains are some of the most enduring purveyors of this classic trio in unlimited quantities, with the added benefit of freshly baked bread. We've compiled some of the best options out there, from rosemary bread at Romano's Macaroni Grill to Carrabba's budget-friendly endless lunch deals and, of course, Olive Garden's perpetual promise to keep those breadsticks coming. There's also Maggiano's Little Italy, which offers more than just limitless soup, salad, and bread for those occasions when you really want to treat yourself.

Before we dive in, just note that offers tend to vary by branch, so we recommend confirming with the nearest location of your chosen Italian chain that it has these particular deals. Some restaurants only offer them during lunch hours while others serve them all the time. The soup and salad options also differ, and each chain has its own style of bread and accompanying dip. That said, whether you're looking for a simple meal of just these three standbys or an endless first course paired with classic Italian-American comfort food, chances are you'll find the perfect chain restaurant in one of these options.