13 Chains With The Best All-You-Can-Eat Food Offers

Anytime a restaurant is willing to serve you extra food for no extra charge, it's an occasion to take advantage of. The history of all-you-can-eat buffets and similar offers shows they're seen as an obvious way to get more customers into seats. Those customers, meanwhile, see such a deal as a challenge to get as much as they can for their money. It doesn't matter if it's bottomless sides or unlimited entrées; if there's a possibility of getting more than just the usual portion, people are in. Bottomless deals are a win for everyone.

Keeping an eye out for restaurants with an all-you-can-eat deal can be a pastime for those who like to stretch their dining dollars as far as they can go. Places like CiCis and Peter Piper Pizza offer endless slices for fans of cheese and pepperoni, while Applebee's and Buffalo Wild Wings offer wings that turn small-bite specialties into a full meal. The challenge is to find options that fulfill your every appetite each time you step out for a lunch or dinner.

It helps to have the lay of the land when it comes to bottomless and all-you-can-eat opportunities, especially when some are limited-time events that only show up during certain times of the year. Here are 13 of the most satisfying deals that keep the good times rolling, and the good food coming to the table. Prices may vary by location, but the end result of bottomless eating is the same regardless.