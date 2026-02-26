13 Chains With The Best All-You-Can-Eat Food Offers
Anytime a restaurant is willing to serve you extra food for no extra charge, it's an occasion to take advantage of. The history of all-you-can-eat buffets and similar offers shows they're seen as an obvious way to get more customers into seats. Those customers, meanwhile, see such a deal as a challenge to get as much as they can for their money. It doesn't matter if it's bottomless sides or unlimited entrées; if there's a possibility of getting more than just the usual portion, people are in. Bottomless deals are a win for everyone.
Keeping an eye out for restaurants with an all-you-can-eat deal can be a pastime for those who like to stretch their dining dollars as far as they can go. Places like CiCis and Peter Piper Pizza offer endless slices for fans of cheese and pepperoni, while Applebee's and Buffalo Wild Wings offer wings that turn small-bite specialties into a full meal. The challenge is to find options that fulfill your every appetite each time you step out for a lunch or dinner.
It helps to have the lay of the land when it comes to bottomless and all-you-can-eat opportunities, especially when some are limited-time events that only show up during certain times of the year. Here are 13 of the most satisfying deals that keep the good times rolling, and the good food coming to the table. Prices may vary by location, but the end result of bottomless eating is the same regardless.
1. Red Robin
Red Robin's bottomless fries offer is the stuff of fast-casual dining legends. The fact that the restaurants use metal cups that have no bottoms when they serve your fries is a hilarious and clever way to drive home the point that here, you can have as many as you want. All it takes to start the good times rolling is to order a gourmet burger with your choice toppings.
What may be lesser known to Red Robin patrons is that its fries aren't the only bottomless prospect. When you order a gourmet burger, you can have endless sides of any kind. This is a fantastic switch-up for those who enjoy eating their burger with Caesar salad, garlic Parmesan broccoli, coleslaw, and more. It also invites courageous eaters to try new things with no fear of an additional charge. (Just be sure to avoid the Red Robin menu items you should never order.) With 30 possibilities to choose from, Red Robin rolls out the red carpet, inviting guests to dig into unlimited servings.
2. Olive Garden
Savvy Olive Garden diners know to look out for the chain's Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion, which allows them to load up on all of the pasta they can eat. During this limited time, you can have your choice of noodle shape and sauce, and you can even change your mind in the middle of the meal, switching between fettuccine Alfredo and spaghetti with red sauce on a whim.
It's a good sign for cost-conscious customers that Olive Garden hasn't changed the price for these plentiful pasta portions since 2022; it was still $13.99 in August 2025, which is when the deal was last available. It followed a pattern that customers have noticed in the past few years: The deal tends to last for about three months, ending sometime in November. That gives you plenty of time to indulge (even several times) while the offer stands.
Since you can't always find the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl deal on the menu, it's important to watch for ads or check the company website if the promotion piques your interest. There's always a chance that Olive Garden will throw patrons a curveball, and launch the special earlier or later than usual. Regardless, even if you miss out on this special deal, you can enjoy the restaurants' year-round tradition of offering bottomless soup or salad and breadsticks with the purchase of an adult entree.
3. IHOP
The breakfast outlet with the smiling logo provides its own bottomless pancake promotion that lets guests fuel up on their favorite carbs. As far as things you should know about IHOP's menu go, this deal requires the purchase of a select breakfast combo, so it's important to pace your enjoyment. It would be a shame to miss out on the extra pancakes because you loaded up too much on eggs and toast.
The combos that qualify you for bottomless pancakes include chicken and pancakes, T-bone steak and eggs, the breakfast sampler, and more. Since some of these include pancakes as part of the lineup, you might want to choose a combo that doesn't get in the way of your personal pancake eating contest.
The pancakes come out two at a time until you say "stop," and you can order the breakfast combos anytime of the day. Combo prices range from $12 to $20, allowing customers to pick an entrée that helps their bottomless pancake adventure turn into a sweet dining bargain.
4. Cicis Pizza
Cicis is renowned for its all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, a deal that's difficult for frugal eaters to pass up. There are plenty of reasons why Cicis Pizza is so cheap, and an opportunity to stuff your gullet for a single price makes the potential for inexpensive enjoyment even greater.
The freedom you have to choose literally whatever you want at Cicis includes ordering customized pizzas that become part of the lineup for other customers as well. In addition to traditional restaurant-style pizza, the buffet includes flat breads, novelty flavors like mac and cheese pizza, and a cinnamon roll station for when your sweet tooth kicks in.
Current prices for the Cicis all-you-can-eat pizza buffet start at just $9.99 for adults and $5.99 for kids, though that may vary by region and location. It's best to call ahead or check the website to make sure that your chosen restaurant will honor your hopes to clear plate after plate.
5. Golden Corral
While many all-you-can-eat buffet chains like Old Country Buffet and Luby's have slowed over the years, Golden Corral keeps going strong with its one-price, unlimited-dining model. Prices range from $10.99 to $18.99, depending on the meal you choose and the age of the diner. Drinks are not included in the buffet but, for an extra cost, you get a refillable cup with soft drinks, tea, and coffee.
With your paid admission, you can start at an all-encompassing salad bar, then work your way to the bread station. Circle around to the roast beef, the steamed and fried fish, and the burger station with stackable fixings. Sides like mac and cheese and green beans can fill out your plate nicely, and the dessert station is epic, with cookies, cakes, soft serve, and brownies at the ready.
There are no takeout boxes available for your Golden Corral leftovers. The place has got a pretty strict rule when it comes to that. But if you can't get enough of your favorite dishes while you're inside the restaurant, Golden Corral does offer a to-go option that lets customers fill up a carton, and take the show on the road. For a per-pound price, you can load up on whatever you like, providing that you're okay with it all mixing together a little in the box.
6. Peter Piper Pizza
Peter Piper Pizza does it darnedest to draw in customers with an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet that features pizza and salads. It's a bottomless trove of the restaurant's most popular pizza selections. And while there's no requirement that you hit the arcade afterward, and rack up tickets to trade in for trinkets that aren't worth the trouble, the ability to do so makes this offer even more enticing for the grown-ups in the room.
You can tap into the buffet Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — hours that make it easy for adults to step out for a work lunch, but essentially restrict access for kids to holidays and summer vacation. Current prices for the bottomless deal are $7.99 for kids under 10, and $9.99 for adults. The cost gets you endless slices of the restaurant's specialty pizzas, endless salads, and even endless portions of the pizza dough decorated with brown sugar and cinnamon that make for a pizza-style dessert.
Naturally, prices and terms are subject to change without notice, so be sure to call your location and double check before you head in. This will save you any expensive surprises for your bottomless eating endeavors when you hit the register.
7. TGI Fridays
Endless appetizers between 9 p.m. and closing time — that's the bottomless food special that's sometimes offered at TGI Fridays. Unless you have youngsters who like eating late, it's a situation that's better for adults to enjoy. It's also a scenario wherein the drinks you add to your bill are likely to make up whatever money the restaurant loses with the all-you-can-eat portion of the deal.
Last priced at $14.99 per person, this deal let parties scarf down mozzarella sticks, pretzel bites, potato skins, BBQ chicken, and boneless wings. It's a dine-in offer only, which means that you'll get to (or have to) hang in the restaurant instead of grabbing your food and hitting the road. Consider it a great excuse to linger at the bar for a date, or pull up a table with friends to indulge together.
It's important to note that while Endless Apps used to be a permanent fixture on the menu, TGI Fridays doesn't offer this deal all the time anymore. Sign up for alerts on the app to catch it when it circles back around.
8. Buffalo Wild Wings
As you might suspect from its name, Buffalo Wild Wings centers its all-you-can-eat offer around its famous Buffalo wings and fries. The chain's magical sauces are a huge draw, as a bottomless supply of wings lets visitors try the whole catalog, one order at a time. It's a value-friendly way to revisit old standards and discover new favorites. Prepare to eat at least 25 rounds to get a different sauce every time.
The cost of this endless, sauce-soaked rodeo can vary from $19.99 for boneless wings to $24.99 for traditional or mixed wings, but the deal only shows up when the restaurant chain is feeling particularly generous. It was restricted to four days a week when it happened in 2025, arguably a technique for attracting customers during the slower days of the week. Since it's a limited-time offer, there's no telling when it will appear again, or for how long. But for Buffalo Wild Wings fanatics, it's worth keeping watch and arranging your schedule around that timeframe so you can get your fingers good and greasy.
9. Souper Salad
One of the few remaining salad bars on the circuit, Souper Salad is a veggie lover's dream come true. It serves an infinite garden of eating for a single price that encourages customers to repeatedly dig in. Healthful eaters can take advantage of the deal to enjoy fresh fruits, vegetables, and greens that let them get their fiber and micronutrients in, instead of buying bagged salad that will likely just wilt in the refrigerator.
Prices for the eatery's all-you-can-eat set-up range from $6.89 for children, $12.49 for seniors, and $13.79 for adults, according to staff at the El Paso location; drinks are not included in the cost. Selections can change based on the seasons and availability of ingredients. Should there be room in your diet for a little carbohydrate indulgence, you can also sample baked potatoes and bread from the food bar. The restaurant even provides sweet treats to finish off your experience.
Consult the website or give your nearest Souper Salad location a call to find out what current pricing is like. You can also join the company's loyalty program, the Souper Fresh e-club, to enjoy even more deals.
10. Applebee's
Riblets are a key component of the menu at Applebee's, so when it pops up, the all-you-can-eat riblets promotion is a bottomless food fest that ribs fans can hardly pass up. But it isn't just the riblets that qualify for a one-price feast; the chain combines them with boneless wings and fries for a bar bite collection designed to delight. For a limited-time price of $15.99, customers can indulge in as many of these savory specialties as they like, making it a great opportunity to connect with friends over drinks and lots of small bites.
You might think the way this deal comes and goes is one of the shady things about Applebee's menu. Unfortunately, even when the offer isn't available, the page promoting it remains live on the company's website. This can trick hungry diners into thinking the deal is around when it isn't. Keep your eyes peeled for online notifications and the TV ads that will surely air when it's time to announce the promotion's return.
11. Ruby Tuesday
Fast-casual chain Ruby Tuesday takes a different approach to its bottomless dining offer than other brands do. Rather than going with the standard refills of a side or entrée, the eatery offers diners what it calls a Garden Bar Pass. Catering to health-minded regulars, this golden ticket provides visitors with the opportunity to enjoy limitless salads on a monthly basis.
At Ruby Tuesday, you can buy a 30-day pass for $49.99, and this lets you eat your (artichoke) heart out for a whole month. That price may seem a little high, but to dedicated salad eaters, it's likely an attractive prospect. When you compare that to the regular price of $13.49 or so for one trip to Ruby Tuesday's salad bar, you'll see that the purchase pays for itself in about four trips. Anyone who frequents the restaurant for greens and toppings will consider this a no-brainer.
All you need to access your monthly Garden Bar Pass is the Ruby Rewards app. As long as you're not set on trying the best and worst items on Ruby Tuesday's menu, you can make the most of this never-ending salad bar, and easily add fiber to your diet without subtracting too much lettuce from your wallet.
12. HuHot
Asian food fans not satisfied by a single order will be elated to learn about the unlimited dining situation at HuHot. The Mongolian barbecue chain has created a premium DIY arrangement in which you can add all the meats, vegetables, and noodles you'd like into your bowl, as many times as you want. If you play your cards right, and if you have enough room in your stomach, you can sample the entire array of foods — from Asian noodles to zucchini — in a single trip.
Something you should know before you eat Mongolian barbecue is that the seasoning possibilities range from super mild to incredibly hot. Thankfully, there are guides above the stations at HuHot that tell you the heat level of everything. There are also helpful recipes for mixing up the sauces so you can replicate authentic Asian flavors without having to guess. And you can try something different on every trip to the buffet until you've covered the entire spectrum.
If you take HuHot up on its offer, be sure to save a little space for dessert. Every bottomless meal you purchase comes with soft serve as a sweet finishing touch you won't want to miss.
13. Rodizio Grill
Bottomless Brazilian barbecue sounds like a meat lover's dream come true. It's also the foundation for Rodizio Grill's business model. This is where to go when your appetite is craving a wide range of flavors and textures within the same meal, though not necessarily in the same trip to the buffet.
The menu at Rodizio Grill reads like a bottomless food celebration. The Full Rodizio gives you access to unlimited Brazilian sides, gourmet salads, and the restaurant's delicious rotisserie meats. The prices range by location, but you can typically expect to pay $36.99 for brunch, and $49.99 for dinner. If you'd rather skip the steak, you can opt for the chain's unlimited gourmet salads and sides only version for $25.99 for brunch, and $27.99 for dinner. Either way, this Brazilian steakhouse bargain will net you prime picks until you can't stand anymore.
Check before you go in case the prices near you are different. Also note that the chain offers discounts via mailer coupons. If you have a location in your area and you're looking to knock a few dollars off of the price, be sure to look in the envelopes full of coupons that show up in your mailbox, or check online to see if there are coupon codes you can apply.
How I chose these chains
The value offered by restaurants with bottomless food deals was the main consideration here. Because not every restaurant has a deal like this, I had to work with the ones that do, and narrow the selections to those that are the most cost-effective. Though its prices are higher, Rodizio Grill was included because it represents a premium option, and I found the price for unlimited food to be similar to single-serving meals at comparable spots.
The familiarity and availability of the chains was another big factor. A deal like IHOP's bottomless pancakes promotion, for example, can be enjoyed at locations throughout the U.S. The type of foods offered were also taken into consideration. Popular picks like Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Bowl and Applebee's bottomless riblets are some of the best fast-casual dining offers around, so those restaurants were essential to the list. And since many of these offers are limited-time promotions, I chose companies that either have a permanent bottomless deal or tend to bring back the deal on a regular basis.