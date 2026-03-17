The Steak To Order At Texas Roadhouse For Maximum Flavor, According To Reviews
Sirloin, New York strip, filet, ribeye, and the list goes on for the many cuts of steak you can order at Texas Roadhouse. It is a popular steakhouse chain, after all, but there's one pick off the menu that reigns supreme according to some customer reviews. Per those reviews, you should skip the filet or ribeye and try the beef tips next time you sit down to eat at Texas Roadhouse.
Ordering beef tips is one of the many hacks to eating at Texas Roadhouse if you want maximum flavor. On a popular Reddit thread, one fan of the beef tips says you get a generous portion for the price, while another comment shares they were "surprised" by how good the steak was. Over on TikTok, another fan is in favor of the portion size and also says it's one of the best options off the menu. A December 2023 Yelp review of the New Rochelle, New York location claims the beef tips were prepared well.
It's worth noting that there are some unfavorable reviews of beef tips, but taste is always subjective, and even Texas Roadhouse can have a bad night. Regardless, some Texas Roadhouse patrons are such fans that copycat recipes can be found online, so Google if you have a craving and can't make it to the closest location.
What makes Texas Roadhouse's beef tips taste so good and what else you should know
The beef tips are pieces of steak that are sautéed with mushrooms, onions, and gravy, then topped with sour cream. Beef tips are often made from sirloin or chuck roast, and gravy is a common pairing. At Texas Roadhouse, the steak comes with either rice or mashed potatoes and another side. The meal, which you can find under the steakhouse chain's Country Dinners menu section, is priced at $17.49 at a New Jersey restaurant, but pricing varies by location. Like any of the restaurant's other chains, you can choose your steak temperature from rare to well done.
As for which Texas Roadhouse side we think you should order to complete the meal, you've got a few options. The beef tips already come with a starch, so you might want a vegetable to offset the richness of the rest of the plate. The house salad ranked fourth on our list, and is a good way to start your meal before the beef tips are served. Or keep it fresh and simple with broccoli or green beans for a balanced meal. Just try not to eat too many of the delicious rolls and cinnamon-honey butter before the beef tips arrive.