The Steak To Order At Texas Roadhouse For Maximum Flavor, According To Reviews

Sirloin, New York strip, filet, ribeye, and the list goes on for the many cuts of steak you can order at Texas Roadhouse. It is a popular steakhouse chain, after all, but there's one pick off the menu that reigns supreme according to some customer reviews. Per those reviews, you should skip the filet or ribeye and try the beef tips next time you sit down to eat at Texas Roadhouse.

Ordering beef tips is one of the many hacks to eating at Texas Roadhouse if you want maximum flavor. On a popular Reddit thread, one fan of the beef tips says you get a generous portion for the price, while another comment shares they were "surprised" by how good the steak was. Over on TikTok, another fan is in favor of the portion size and also says it's one of the best options off the menu. A December 2023 Yelp review of the New Rochelle, New York location claims the beef tips were prepared well.

It's worth noting that there are some unfavorable reviews of beef tips, but taste is always subjective, and even Texas Roadhouse can have a bad night. Regardless, some Texas Roadhouse patrons are such fans that copycat recipes can be found online, so Google if you have a craving and can't make it to the closest location.