The 7 Best Restaurants In Indiana Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Many have poked fun at Guy Fieri for his fiery personality and shirts, even dressing up as the frosted-tip foodie for Halloween. The "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host has continued to see a whole lot of success, with his traveling food show still churning out episodes after over 50 seasons on air. Though he has visited hundreds of cities across the U.S., Indiana holds a special place in the show.

Indiana might not be the first state you'd consider when thinking of hot food spots, but the Midwestern location does hold food in high regard. The Hoosier State has become known for comfort food and traditional Americana dishes, pulling influence from Amish settlers and other immigrants that have made the Midwest their home. Fieri has been to the state several times, always finding hidden gems and long-time local favorites to give the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" treatment. While a few of the restaurants once featured on the show have since closed, here are some of the best "Triple D" spots in Indiana that are still around.