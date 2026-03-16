The 7 Best Restaurants In Indiana Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Many have poked fun at Guy Fieri for his fiery personality and shirts, even dressing up as the frosted-tip foodie for Halloween. The "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host has continued to see a whole lot of success, with his traveling food show still churning out episodes after over 50 seasons on air. Though he has visited hundreds of cities across the U.S., Indiana holds a special place in the show.
Indiana might not be the first state you'd consider when thinking of hot food spots, but the Midwestern location does hold food in high regard. The Hoosier State has become known for comfort food and traditional Americana dishes, pulling influence from Amish settlers and other immigrants that have made the Midwest their home. Fieri has been to the state several times, always finding hidden gems and long-time local favorites to give the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" treatment. While a few of the restaurants once featured on the show have since closed, here are some of the best "Triple D" spots in Indiana that are still around.
Steer-In
Guy Fieri visited Indianapolis' historic restaurant Steer-In in season 11 of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," and the joint is still operating with a similar menu and vibe. While here, Fieri tried the meatball sub, which impressed both him and the many patrons who have since visited. The diner has been a staple in the city for over 60 years, and consistency seems to be the eatery's source of staying power. The nostalgia factor keeps customers coming back, but Fieri was impressed the first go around by the cheesy meatball sandwich.
Those same meatballs, which are cut in half on the sandwich, can be found throughout the menu as an appetizer and on pasta as well. Reviews for the Italian-inspired meatballs are as good as the praise from Fieri himself. Other dishes revered here include the beef and noodles and burgers. Considering that "steer" is in the name, it's no real surprise that beef dishes are superior at this establishment. The diner offers other traditional meals, like fried chicken livers, but that is one food Fieri won't eat on his many culinary endeavors.
steerin.net
(317) 356-0996
5130 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219
His Place Eatery
Comfort food is largely associated with the South, but Indianapolis is a place where a lot of cultures meld together. On the Eastside, and now with an additional location in the Northside, His Place Eatery is the place to go in Indianapolis for flavor-packed soul food. Chef James Jones and his wife Shawn have stayed true to traditional soul food while adding their own signature touches to the dishes served at the restaurant.
Chef James Jones prepared an elevated grilled cheese with collard greens for Guy Fieri, but his menu includes some other surprises for guests. He tends to fuse comfort foods, with one of his claims to fame seemingly being a peach cobbler chicken and waffles hybrid. This combination dish isn't the only mashup on the menu, as it also features a pot pie made with fried chicken.
His Place Eatery is a bright spot in the Indianapolis community and adds a great deal to the diverse food culture. Fresh food made with love and care is what Fieri's long-running show is all about, and it's no wonder that this restaurant has thrived before and after his appearance here.
hisplaceeatery.com
Multiple locations
10th Street Diner
Another comfort food hot spot in Indiana is the 10th Street Diner in Indianapolis. This joint offers a ton of Americana dinner table staples with a very special twist. Here, everything is vegan. You'll find the same lasagna, chicken pot pie, and Reuben sandwiches that grace thousands of other menus. 10th Street Diner's dishes, however, are unique. The menu caters to a vegan diet, featuring plant-based, scratch-made plates. Customers certainly do not have to be vegan to enjoy the food here, though.
Guy Fieri was left scratching his head as he watched how the owner and chef made each component of the Reuben sandwich, from the rye bread to the 1000 Island dressing. After tasting the individual items, however, Fieri seemed to realize that the vegan food turned out incredibly satisfying. Actually, Fieri has big opinions on plant-based food, and he called the sandwich at 10th Street Diner one of the best meat substitutes he'd ever tried.
Regulars at this establishment are also pleased with the ingenious dishes, as evidenced by over 900 Google reviews and a current 4.7-star average. These vegan comfort food stand-ins are a must-try if in Indy, even if you don't follow a meat-free diet.
(317) 737-1161
3301 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
South Side Soda Shop
Old-fashioned soda shops are nearly a thing of the past, but Guy Fieri found one in Goshen, Indiana. South Side Soda Shop was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in its very first season. Even though the episode aired back in 2007, the soda shop is still going strong, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026. The shop was one of the establishments featured on an episode titled "Retro," and it still very much fits that bill.
While visiting the soda shop, Fieri tried several menu items, including the restaurant's famous chili. The chili in question is a local award-winner, and Fieri's praise is just the cherry on top. Speaking of cherries, you can't visit this soda shop without having a milkshake (or a slice of one of the various pie flavors), whipped cream and cherry included.
This place has sweet and savory covered, but you can't forget about the namesake sodas. You'll find the typical Coke products at the soda bar, along with cherry, vanilla, and the iconically Midwestern Green River soda. South Side Soda Shop gives guests an idea of what going to an old-fashioned soda fountain was really like and has just enough of a modern edge to stay relevant.
(574) 534-3790
1122 S Main St, Goshen, IN 46526
Triple XXX
In the very first season of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Guy Fieri did it right by visiting Indiana's oldest drive-in restaurant. Founded in 1929, Triple XXX in West Lafayette has been around nearly 100 years and may be one of the best drive-ins in the state. Not a lot has changed since Fieri featured the restaurant almost 20 years ago, and it remains a staple in Indiana.
The burgers here are popular, and Fieri tried one slathered with peanut butter during his visit. Though the Food Network show host did not care for the combination, it is one that many love and come here specifically for. Another claim to fame of the long-standing establishment is its house-made root beer. Make it a float for the ultimate after-burger dessert!
One downside of Triple XXX is that both parking and seating are limited. Whether you'd like to sit indoors at the diner countertop or outside or in the small patio area, it's very possible you'll be hit with a wait. On the flip side, the small restaurant stays busy, a testament to its quality offerings and nostalgic atmosphere.
(765) 743-5373
2 N Salisbury St, West Lafayette, IN 47906
Subito
Indiana is a reflection of the U.S. — a melting pot where many cultures have joined together. The state's cuisine is one example of this diversity, with many immigrants bringing their food traditions to share with new neighbors. Subito in Indianapolis, for example, offers sandwiches, soups, and salads inspired by chef and owner Chuck Brezina's culinary experiences in Seattle and Rome.
Freshly baked bread is enough to get any gluten-loving foodie drooling, and Subito has it in large supply! The restaurant's cooks bake around 75 pounds of fresh bread daily. Focaccia, ciabatta, and sourdough are far from the only things happening in the kitchen, though, as everything from the soups to the salad dressings is made from scratch. Chocolate chip cookies are pulled from the ovens regularly, and the kitchen even pickles its own veggies.
During his visit, Guy Fieri tried the pork shoulder and dip sandwiches, both served on the house-made bread. Apparently, Fieri liked the sandwiches so much that he declared there should be a nationwide Subito chain.
Multiple locations
Che Chori
Che Chori brings the flavor of Argentina to Indianapolis. This dive started serving up street food in Indiana amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is still slinging savory snacks to this day. Originally a drive-thru restaurant, Che Chori is expanding and will open a dining room in 2026 to accommodate more lovers of Latin American cuisine.
Guy Fieri's iconic cherry red convertible Camaro looks like it was made to sit in front of Che Chori, which is a very similar shade of red on the outside. This boldness, while not exactly a sign of the best street food spots, reflects the restaurant's flavorful food. Handcrafted and made from scratch, the dishes at Che Chori are both authentic and exciting. The showstopper here is the extensive menu of empanadas. From marshmallow-filled desserts to savory and spicy meals, these fried pockets of goodness are reason enough to come by. Other handhelds, like sandwiches, pizza, and a range of churros, are available to munch on as well.
(317) 737-2012
3124 W 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Methodology
Several Indiana restaurants have set the stage for "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," all of which Guy Fieri sang his praises. However, not all of these eateries have stood the test of time. To determine which Indiana food stops belonged on our list, a major part of our methodology was whether the restaurant was still open. The spots we picked are not only still around, but they're booked and busy slinging their fare to hungry customers.
Another factor we studied before slapping the "best of" label on a restaurant is if the establishment has a particularly creative or interesting approach to cuisine or food culture. All the places on this list have something special that really allows them to shine in Indiana's food scene. Whether it's keeping old traditions alive or putting inventive spins on classic dishes, these unique businesses earned their spot on the Food Network show and continue to bring joy to visiting foodies.