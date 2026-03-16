How Are McDonald's Big Mac & Big Arch Sauces Different?

On March 3, McDonald's unleashed its Big Arch burger onto the American public. The burger had already proven to be a hit in international markets and was recently made a permanent part of the menu at restaurants in Ireland and the U.K. Naturally, consumers are curious about this item and its resemblance to the tried and true Big Mac, a classic at the chain. Both burgers come adorned with a special sauce, and we're here to guide you through the differences between each.

While these condiments have a lot in common, Big Arch sauce contains ingredients that push the flavor closer to ketchup than its predecessor. In the states, the Big Arch will only be available for a limited time, and the transient nature of this fast-food offering has created tons of buzz. Well, that and McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski's viral clip (via Instagram), which showed the executive taking a tiny baby bite of the larger-than-life burger. The launch of the Big Arch is one of the many major changes that McDonald's is making in 2026, along with new kitchen tech and enhanced mobile ordering.