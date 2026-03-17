Eric Clapton Returned To This Chicago Restaurant 3 Times In 2 Days — And Ordered The Same Thing

Eric Clapton's musical career has taken him all over the world, so he's had his share of international cuisine. It turns out one of the iconic British guitarist's favorite dining experiences was at Chicago's Le Colonial restaurant. Clapton first visited the French-Vietnamese gem in 2018, while in Chicago to play at a private party. He enjoyed the meal so much that he visited three times in two days to get his fill.

Clapton first went for lunch with the Le Colonial's publicist and ordered the Ga Xao Cari, a yellow chicken curry that the restaurant made with Japanese eggplant, green beans, cashews, mango, and yams. Clapton enjoyed it so much that he went back later that night with a guest to order it again, along with the Bánh Cuốn Vietnamese Ravioli and an order of crème brûlée for dessert. He returned the next day for lunch, still craving the Ga Xao Cari.

Chicagoans can still try Clapton's favorite curry dish at Le Colonial, but under a different name: Cari Ga. It's available at Le Colonial's other locations too, including Atlanta, Denver, and Houston. There are also two types of Vietnamese ravioli on the menu, including the chicken and mushroom variety Clapton ordered. The crème brûlée is still available too — teeming with Madagascar vanilla bean custard on caramel crust, and garnished with berries and a honey-lemon Madeleine.