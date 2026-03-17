Eric Clapton Returned To This Chicago Restaurant 3 Times In 2 Days — And Ordered The Same Thing
Eric Clapton's musical career has taken him all over the world, so he's had his share of international cuisine. It turns out one of the iconic British guitarist's favorite dining experiences was at Chicago's Le Colonial restaurant. Clapton first visited the French-Vietnamese gem in 2018, while in Chicago to play at a private party. He enjoyed the meal so much that he visited three times in two days to get his fill.
Clapton first went for lunch with the Le Colonial's publicist and ordered the Ga Xao Cari, a yellow chicken curry that the restaurant made with Japanese eggplant, green beans, cashews, mango, and yams. Clapton enjoyed it so much that he went back later that night with a guest to order it again, along with the Bánh Cuốn Vietnamese Ravioli and an order of crème brûlée for dessert. He returned the next day for lunch, still craving the Ga Xao Cari.
Chicagoans can still try Clapton's favorite curry dish at Le Colonial, but under a different name: Cari Ga. It's available at Le Colonial's other locations too, including Atlanta, Denver, and Houston. There are also two types of Vietnamese ravioli on the menu, including the chicken and mushroom variety Clapton ordered. The crème brûlée is still available too — teeming with Madagascar vanilla bean custard on caramel crust, and garnished with berries and a honey-lemon Madeleine.
Reviewers say Eric Clapton's order is worth the visit — here's what to know before you go
Eric Clapton isn't the only one who adores Le Colonial's Cari Ga. One Yelp reviewer called it "incredible," adding that "everyone wanted some of that amazing curry sauce!" Another diner enjoyed both the Bánh Cuốn and Cari Ga, like Clapton, and said, "The flavors were very well-executed." Meanwhile, in a TripAdvisor review, someone said, "The food was excellent and had a complexity of spices that you would expect at a high-end dining establishment."
The El Colonial menu conjures flavors of 1920s Saigon and reflects the impact of French occupation in Vietnam, which took place from 1858 to 1954. French culinary influence can be seen in popular Vietnamese dishes like bánh mì, Vietnamese coffee, and pho. Of course, it's why Clapton could order crème brûlée for dessert. But, before you visit for yourself, there are some things about the restaurant that you should know.
Le Colonial has a dress code — so don't show up in joggers and a t-shirt. Diners recommend leaving plenty of time to find parking, as there are metered spots nearby, but it could still be a challenge. The resto also has a terrace that's available to guests year-round, so you can get some fresh air and take in views of Oak Street no matter the season. For a special occasion, however, it's worth splurging on the private chef's table for a more intimate meal.