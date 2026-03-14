The Simple (Yet Strange) 2-Ingredient Snack Timothée Chalamet Loves

Timothée Chalamet can nosh with the best of them, and his preferences are very specific. For instance, when it comes to Chalamet's go-to late-night snack, nothing tops a Trader Joe's ham-and-onion tart (officially called the Maître Pierre Tarte d'Alsace). But the 30-year-old actor's favorite snack is far simpler: pineapple and cottage cheese.

"I get to talk about a film I'm deeply proud of, you know, I could be, you know, eating cottage cheese in New York," Chalamet joked in an interview with BBC Radio 1. "We could have got you some cottage cheese," host Greg James replied. "Do you have pineapple?" Chalamet responded. The team quickly acquired both components for him to devour on air. "This is either gonna tank the movie or help the movie," Chalamet says with a smile, dunking a pineapple spear into a single-serve container of cottage cheese. "Your dairy is better than in the States ... It's actually great," he admitted after taking a bite.

As unconventional as the pairing may seem at first glance, it's actually a long-known combination. After all, cottage cheese with bits of pineapple inside has been sold at supermarkets for years. Given the fact that TikTok couldn't get enough of cottage cheese back in 2023, the snack likely isn't a total surprise to folks who hopped on the trend.