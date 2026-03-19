This Humble Little Shack Sells One Of The Best Fish Sandwiches In Maine, According To Reviews

If you're wondering why the tiny town of Boothbay, Maine, located 57 miles northeast of Portland by car, is a fish sandwich destination, you clearly haven't heard about Bet's Fish Fry. This rustic takeout shack made our list of the 12 absolute best fish sandwiches in the U.S., perhaps because Bet, the owner, concentrates on what she does best. She makes just three dishes in whole and half sizes: the fish sandwich (which simply consists of fried fish on a roll), "fish in a dish" (aka fried fish filets), and hand-cut fries.

We're not the only ones who appreciate Bet's talents. As one customer wrote on Tripadvisor, "Several locals in town recommended Bet's for lunch, so we opted to try it during our day trip to Boothbay. It lived up to the hype and service was fast and very friendly!" Many reviews praise the just-caught quality of the fish. As one Yelp review raved, "Freshly caught that morning ... Bet's fish is not only delectable but the portion sizes are HUGE." Others mention the tremendous value. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "My fish sandwich was enough for two meals. Prices are great for the quantity and quality of fish."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Bet's can barely keep up with demand. "We've been trying to come to Bet's for about three years, but every time we try, they've sold out of fish and had to close early," one Yelp user wrote. "This time, we made it! The fish was amazing." By now, you may be convinced that Bet's is worth a trip, but what if you can't make it to Maine — or even worse, what if you arrive too late and its delicious fish sandwiches have sold out?