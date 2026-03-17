Meet The Martian: Jersey Mike's Secret Cold Cut Combo

If you like Jersey Mike's, you're probably familiar with its numbered menu system and may even have a go-to order. Cold subs such as the No. 13 Original Italian and the No. 9 Club Supreme are among the sandwich chain's most popular items, but part of the appeal has always been how easily such offerings can be adjusted to suit personal tastes. Because most subs are built from the same selection of meats, cheeses, and toppings, small ingredient swaps by creative customers or inventive employees can sometimes lead to unofficial variations that develop followings and eventually earn their own nicknames.

One example is the Martian Sub, a variation of Jersey Mike's No. 5 Super Sub. It reportedly originated with an employee, per a Reddit post. The standard No. 5 includes provolone, ham, prosciuttini, and cappacuolo. The Martian changes that formula by replacing the ham with salami and swapping prosciuttini for pepperoni, resulting in a combination of provolone, salami, pepperoni, and cappacuolo.

Some folks suggest the nickname comes from the sandwich's lineup of all-red, round meats resembling the Red Planet. Compared to the No. 13 Original Italian, which includes a broader variety of proteins, the Martian delivers a bolder, more focused flavor by emphasizing just three spiced Italian cuts.