The Secret Jersey Mike's Sandwich That Combines 2 Legendary Menu Items

Legendary fast casual chain restaurant Jersey Mike's has been making some of the best subs on the market since 1956. Over the past few decades, diners have fallen in love with its wide selection of sandwiches, each of which is named with a corresponding number; the BLT, for example, is also known as a #1. If you've never been to one, however, one of the biggest mistakes you can make at Jersey Mike's is missing out on the numbers you don't actually see on the menu.

Jersey Mike's has a secret menu full of items you'll wish you'd known about sooner, most notably a delectable sandwich that fans online rave about constantly: The #99. This sandwich reportedly gets its name from the combination of two of Jersey Mike's most popular offerings, the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak (#53) and the Chipotle Cheese Steak (#46), using the former as the base and slathering it with chipotle mayo from the latter to create a lifechanging combo of the two.

To order it, all you have to do is ask for the sandwich by its number. Ordering online or through the Jersey Mike's app is a little trickier, since you can't really enter "the #99" anywhere. Instead, you can simply order the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak and then customize it with extra chipotle mayo. If you're the type to get food delivered pretty frequently, it'll be totally worth it to learn what goes into each Jersey Mike's secret menu item, just so you can still order them online easily.