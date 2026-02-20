The Secret Jersey Mike's Sandwich That Combines 2 Legendary Menu Items
Legendary fast casual chain restaurant Jersey Mike's has been making some of the best subs on the market since 1956. Over the past few decades, diners have fallen in love with its wide selection of sandwiches, each of which is named with a corresponding number; the BLT, for example, is also known as a #1. If you've never been to one, however, one of the biggest mistakes you can make at Jersey Mike's is missing out on the numbers you don't actually see on the menu.
Jersey Mike's has a secret menu full of items you'll wish you'd known about sooner, most notably a delectable sandwich that fans online rave about constantly: The #99. This sandwich reportedly gets its name from the combination of two of Jersey Mike's most popular offerings, the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak (#53) and the Chipotle Cheese Steak (#46), using the former as the base and slathering it with chipotle mayo from the latter to create a lifechanging combo of the two.
To order it, all you have to do is ask for the sandwich by its number. Ordering online or through the Jersey Mike's app is a little trickier, since you can't really enter "the #99" anywhere. Instead, you can simply order the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak and then customize it with extra chipotle mayo. If you're the type to get food delivered pretty frequently, it'll be totally worth it to learn what goes into each Jersey Mike's secret menu item, just so you can still order them online easily.
What makes the No 99 from Jersey Mike's secret menu so special?
The #99 has a particularly tasty pedigree, thanks predominantly to the two fan favorite sandwiches it's made from. The Big Kahuna was one of the top sandwiches in Mashed's ranking of Jersey Mike's most popular menu items, and is essentially an upgraded Philly cheesesteak. It spikes the usual combination of beef, grilled onions, peppers, and white American cheese with mushrooms and jalapeños for a huge boost in umami, acid, and heat. When you add the smoky, creamy, and spicy chipotle mayo from the Chipotle Cheese Steak to the mix, you get an absolute flavor bomb.
While that combination of ingredients already looks good on paper, it's not the only reason why the #99 is so irresistibly delicious. There are a number of other factors that make Jersey Mike's sandwiches truly exceptional, from the chain restaurant's commitment to using high-quality ingredients to its fast, consistent service. You'd probably get an amazing sub by combining any two of Jersey Mike's sandwiches; it just so happens that the #99 fuses a couple of the very best ones.
It's worth noting that if you've never been to a Jersey Mike's before, you can actually help the crew make you the best sandwich possible just by being a good customer. There are a number of unspoken rules you should always follow when eating at Jersey Mike's, many of which involve giving the crew the space they need to work their magic. By keeping interruptions to a minimum and avoiding overwhelming them with your secret menu order, they can make you the very best #99 possible.