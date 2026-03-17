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Waffles might be the titular main character of Waffle House, but when you ask people about their favorite thing to order, those cheesy scrambled eggs often come up in conversation. There's something about them that's stolen the hearts and minds — and stomachs — of the American people. So, what makes Waffle House scrambled eggs taste so good?

We scoured the internet for tips from Waffle House workers and even managed to find footage of people making these eggs from start to finish, uncovering some secrets that the average home cook might not expect. Some of it is about the particulars of the ingredients, but much of the rest is about equipment and technique.

There's more to this chain restaurant than you might realize, from the mysterious method Waffle House workers use to remember orders to the wonders of the cheesy scrambled eggs. But once you know the factors that make Waffle House scrambled eggs taste the way they do, it's simple to make a copycat version at home. Then, you can have your favorite breakfast food any time.