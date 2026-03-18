Can You Cook And Bake With Raw Milk?

As with any food getting its share of conversation on social media, a good number of folks are eager to cook and bake with raw milk to see what it can really do. While it isn't advisable to consume this unpasteurized dairy product at all, you can technically use it in any recipe that calls for milk. In fact, cooking or baking may be preferable to drinking raw milk, which can pose serious health risks.

The FDA warns against the consumption of unpasteurized dairy, especially among the elderly, pregnant, immuno-compromised, and children. A 2025 scientific review published in Foodborne Pathogens and Disease showed that multiple harmful bacteria can reside in raw milk, including E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria monocytogenes. According to a 2017 study in Emerging Infectious Diseases, this risky product accounted for an estimated 96% of reported dairy-related foodborne diseases.

Cooking or baking with raw milk can theoretically make it safer to consume because many recipes go well above the temperature needed to kill pathogens. All it really takes to pasteurize the liquid is to heat it at around 161 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds or more. A recipe for milk bread, for example, calls for much higher temperatures. Keep in mind, however, that cooking may not guarantee proper heat treatment because the other ingredients and prep steps can add a lot of variables. If you want your food to be as safe as possible, stick with pasteurized milk instead.