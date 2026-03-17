Customers Recommend Skipping The Ribeye At This Popular Steakhouse Chain

People can be extremely opinionated about steak, and one look at the online reviews for popular steakhouse chains will show just how strongly we can feel about our beef. When Mashed did a ranking of 11 different steakhouse chains based on online reviews of their ribeyes, one major brand found itself at the very bottom: Outback Steakhouse. Despite gifting the world with the must-try Bloomin' Onion, it seems the restaurant falls short on its namesake product — at least, when it comes to its ribeyes.

One of the more common complaints about Outback Steakhouse's ribeye is its ridiculous fat content. A reviewer on Yelp said that their steak was about 50% fat and found it disgusting. One user on Reddit said the same thing about their ribeye, while another's was even worse, being roughly ⅔ fat. On TripAdvisor, one reviewer simply called their bone-in ribeye a "pile of fat," which was particularly disappointing considering it came with a $28.99 price tag.

The most infuriating thing about the ribeye steaks at Outback, however, has to be their inconsistency. In Mashed's 2023 rankings of Outback Steakhouse's signature steaks, the ribeye actually came out on top because of how well-marbled it was. The steak has also earned a few five-star reviews on Yelp, with users saying they were tender, delightful, and perfectly cooked. The fact that there are multiple glowing reviews for a menu item that clearly earns quite the opposite at other times just sets you up for disappointment, which is why you may be better off avoiding the ribeye altogether.