This Liquid Takes Pot Roast From Good To Unforgettable
Pot roast is one of those wonderfully comforting, ubiquitous dishes that has no single "correct" way to make it, but a ton of ways to make it even better. You'll find just as many tips on improving your pot roast as there are mistakes to avoid, but everyone should try at least one piece of advice once: Add beer to the braising liquid. As it turns out, the right brew can make your roast downright unforgettable.
Beer allows a pot roast to develop several layers of flavor complexity while also adding balance, depending on the kind of beer used. There's so much diversity in beer that the liquid can bring sweet, sour, fruity, caramel-y, chocolatey, and even coffee-like notes to your roast. Knowing what makes each style of beer different will help you understand what it'll bring to your braising liquid.
While some sources say beer breaks down proteins and tenderizes meat, others claim it doesn't. Either way, the best method for getting it melt-in-your-mouth tender is to cook it low and slow and use the right cut of meat for your pot roast. Something collagen-rich like chuck works best because prolonged heat will reduce the connective tissue to gelatin that helps soften the meat.
What types of beer to use in your roast
Needless to say, some beer styles go better in a pot roast than others. Brown or amber ales are a good place to start. Speaking with Mashed in 2024, chef Rich Parente said these are the best types of beer for braising a roast because they have a malty, caramel-like flavor that complements beef. You can also try English porters, which have a more robust flavor profile but use similar malts. If you want deep, intense flavors with a hint of chocolate, go with an Irish stout — it's what makes this Guinness stew recipe so complex and indulgent.
If you're feeling a little more adventurous, you can also explore fruit lambic beers, which are traditionally fermented sour beers infused with fruit. The beer can help balance out the richness of the beef with its acidity, while the sweetness from the fruit adds depth — much in the same way adding red wine to your braising liquid does. Framboise, a lambic made with raspberries, can impart a subtle flavor that takes your pot roast over the top.
If you're not a fan of hoppy beers, it might be best to keep IPAs far away from the pot. While a little bitterness from beer can temper flavors in your roast that might be too strong, IPAs can end up overpowering the dish. IPAs typically clock in at 40 to 100 international bittering units (IBUs); for comparison, brown ales usually fall between 20 and 30 IBUs.