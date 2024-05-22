The Chef-Approved Types Of Beer For Braising Rump Roast

So, you want to braise a rump roast — good choice, since this muscle-y cut really does best with low and slow cooking and the braising liquid will add some much-needed moisture to the meat. While you could choose to braise in broth, wine, or even water, you must be considering beer as a possibility or else you wouldn't be reading this. As to what type of beer you use, that probably depends in large part on what you've got in your fridge as well as what you're willing to spare. If you're willing to go out and buy beer specifically for braising, though, chef Rich Parente of the Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, (and an owner of Clock Tower Farm, which supplies the restaurant with its pork and lamb) has a few suggestions.

Parente — who co-owns the restaurant and farm along with his wife, Cassie — says that his pick for a braising beer would be either an amber ale or a brown brew. As he explains to Mashed, "They're not too hoppy and have a nice toasted, malty, caramel-like flavor to them," which he feels goes nicely with beef. He also characterizes them as versatile, so they won't clash with any vegetables or other sides you plan to serve with your rump roast.