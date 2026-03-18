Ditch Butter: Add This Vibrant Topping To Your Next Steak Instead

Are you preparing to cook a steak for your household and wondering what to use as a garnish? Compound butter or a rich, flavor-packed sauce, like one made with red wine or blue cheese, might come to mind first. However, we have a fresher, brighter suggestion for you: spicy fruit salsa. If you're raising an eyebrow, fruit salsa is actually one of the more unusual steak toppings that actually work, as fruit and meat have been together on the plate more often than you think. Consider American-style pork chops with apples, European-centric roast chicken with dates, and even Southeast Asian sweet and sour fried fish loaded with chunky pineapple sauce.

If we've convinced you to give it a try on your next steak dinner, an easy way to start experimenting with this flavor combination is by swapping the tomatoes in pico de gallo for other ingredients, like peach or watermelon. Fresh mango salsa is another delicious and easily accessible option, both in terms of trying to make at home, or for trying to get a picky eater to attempt new flavor combinations.