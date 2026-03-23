The Pennsylvania Whiskey James Buchanan Ordered 10 Gallons Of Each Week

American presidents have always had strong opinions about what's in their glass. From Thomas Jefferson's legendary French wine collection to the cocktail preferences that defined entire presidential administrations, the drinking habits of U.S. presidents offer a glimpse into their personalities (and maybe even their shortcomings). While some kept their tastes refined and restrained, some were pretty out in the open about their love for alcohol.

James Buchanan, the 15th president of the United States, was definitely in the latter camp. A Pennsylvania native who served from 1857 to 1861, Buchanan was one of the most enthusiastic drinkers ever to occupy the White House. He, like many presidents before him, enjoyed a good glass of wine, and his Wheatland estate was home to many bottles of fortified Madeira, something he'd enjoyed since college. But when it came to his home state spirit, Buchanan's love for Old Monongahela rye whiskey was so strong that he ordered 10 gallons a week.

That's not a typo — 10 gallons, every single week. Even among presidents known for their specific drinking habits, that number is staggering. So what exactly is this whiskey, and why did it inspire such fierce loyalty from a sitting U.S. president?