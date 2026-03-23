The Pennsylvania Whiskey James Buchanan Ordered 10 Gallons Of Each Week
American presidents have always had strong opinions about what's in their glass. From Thomas Jefferson's legendary French wine collection to the cocktail preferences that defined entire presidential administrations, the drinking habits of U.S. presidents offer a glimpse into their personalities (and maybe even their shortcomings). While some kept their tastes refined and restrained, some were pretty out in the open about their love for alcohol.
James Buchanan, the 15th president of the United States, was definitely in the latter camp. A Pennsylvania native who served from 1857 to 1861, Buchanan was one of the most enthusiastic drinkers ever to occupy the White House. He, like many presidents before him, enjoyed a good glass of wine, and his Wheatland estate was home to many bottles of fortified Madeira, something he'd enjoyed since college. But when it came to his home state spirit, Buchanan's love for Old Monongahela rye whiskey was so strong that he ordered 10 gallons a week.
That's not a typo — 10 gallons, every single week. Even among presidents known for their specific drinking habits, that number is staggering. So what exactly is this whiskey, and why did it inspire such fierce loyalty from a sitting U.S. president?
What is Old Monongahela Pennsylvania whiskey and why did James Buchanan like it so much?
To understand Buchanan's obsession, you first need to understand what makes Old Monongahela rye so special — and why it was once considered one of the best rye whiskeys to try (although, notably, it doesn't make the Mashed list). Monongahela rye is produced in southwestern Pennsylvania along the Monongahela River and its tributaries. If you're new to rye as a category, it differs from bourbon in a fundamental way: While bourbon requires at least 51% corn — delivering caramel and vanilla sweetness — Monongahela rye uses a high percentage of rye grain, typically around 80%, giving it a bold, peppery profile with earthy undertones. Think spice and complexity rather than sweetness.
But let's rewind a bit to how it used to be made because what truly sets the style apart was its production. It was historically produced using three-chamber stills. And it was stored in warehouses made of brick or stone that were heated throughout the cold months to speed up the aging process — effectively forcing the liquid deeper into the wood barrels much more quickly, creating a flavor unlike any other whiskey.
For a Pennsylvania native like Buchanan, it was more than just a whiskey, but a birthright. And while Monongahela whiskey was one of the first American whiskeys to gain widespread recognition, it can be harder to come by these days. However, there has been a bit of a Monongahela rye resurgence, and you can find some special blends on shelves in larger wine and spirits stores, like Liberty Pole's Old Monongahela Full Proof Rye Whiskey or A. Overholt's Monongahela Mash Straight Rye Whiskey.