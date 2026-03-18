With seafood, you don't have to be a skilled cook (or shopper) to know that freshness is crucial. In the minds of many consumers, this means seafood right off the boat or already thawed and chilled on ice. However, there's one common item you should always pick up in the freezer aisle of your grocery store for maximum freshness and lowest cost: shrimp. This is because of the unique features of the crustacean, as well as how it's caught and handled.

When commercial shrimp is caught, it's flash frozen almost immediately using a process known as individual quick freezing (IQF). The shrimp travel along a conveyor belt where they're blasted by cold air to rapidly chill them. This is to lock in peak freshness and prevent the shrimp's natural enzymes from breaking down the flesh, a process that results in higher nutritional quality, better texture and taste, and longer shelf life.

Even if you buy unfrozen, uncooked shrimp at your local supermarket, you may be surprised to learn that these shrimp most often arrive frozen and are simply thawed on site. While this might save some prep time at home, it often comes with a shorter lifespan since you don't know how long ago the "fresh" shrimp was actually defrosted.

There are a few exceptions, though. If you live in the southern coastal region, particularly near the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), with access to ultra-fresh, off-the-boat shrimp, you can opt for unfrozen versions. The same rule applies if a seafood seller or market offers live shrimp.