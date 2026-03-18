Are You Storing Your Mustard Wrong?

We often see restaurants keep their mustard bottles on tabletops, which suggests that it's safe to store the condiment at room temperature. For the most part, that's true — mustard is remarkably shelf-stable. According to EatByDate.com, some mustards even stay safe to eat for as long as three years after its "best by" date. But just because you can store mustard at room temperature, doesn't mean you should.

In an interview with Simply Recipes, McCormick & Company executive chef Hadar Cohen Aviram recommends keeping mustard away from high temperatures and direct light, as both could affect the quality of its flavor. What this means is that mustard actually counts among condiments you should refrigerate, since the fridge ticks both of these boxes. In addition, author Helene Sawyer, in her 1987 book "Gourmet Mustards: How to Make and Cook with Them," wrote that refrigeration slows down the dissipation of mustard's volatile oils, which helps preserve its pungency.

It should be noted that storing mustard in the fridge is more about maintaining its quality rather than preventing spoilage, so keeping it in the pantry shouldn't hurt too much. Allyl isothiocyanate, a chemical compound that gives mustard seeds their pungency, is naturally antimicrobial, making it highly resistant to spoilage. The vinegar and salt that go into the prepared condiment also help stave off bacteria that would otherwise make the mustard unsafe to eat.