Why You Need To Start Keeping Dijon In Your Pantry At All Times

Whether you have a single, small cabinet in your studio apartment or a walk-in room that's color-coded, keeping your pantry well-stocked can make mealtime prep a cinch. Not only that, but such organization can save you from last-minute trips to the market. This idea of "being prepared" became even more evident during the recent COVID pandemic and the food shortages that followed.

While the list of basic essentials may vary slightly from home to home, there are some non-negotiables (salt, sugar, flour, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, canned tomatoes, beans, rice) that have a long shelf-life and can survive months, even years in the cupboard. One, in particular, takes up very little space, yet it packs a lot of punch. It's fat-free but has the power to add a depth of flavor that can transform any sauce, dressing, marinade, sandwich, or even a hot dog into an experience. We are speaking, of course, about Dijon mustard.