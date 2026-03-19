Why Does Aldi's Produce Use So Much Plastic?

Supermarkets take great pains to make the produce department an attractive, open, and welcoming department. Stores will pile produce high with fresh vegetables and fruits to make a good first impression at a grand opening. Some will almost feel like a farmers' market with bountiful vegetation that's crisp and vibrantly colored.

Now instead, picture a produce department where almost all of it is wrapped in plastic to the point you can barely see the product. That would be Aldi. It's not the typical supermarket: With smaller footprints and less staff on the floor, Aldi prioritizes efficiency over beauty. That means aside from a few hidden produce gems to be found, its produce departments sure won't look like the sprawling marketplace of a big-box grocer.

So how does more plastic mean more efficiency? For one, it actually helps reduce the number of employees needed in the store. It takes manpower to stock, arrange, maintain, and rotate elaborate displays; some items even need a little more TLC to remove rotting leaves or keep them hydrated. Packaged produce means that it can be stocked the same way that grocery items are, with no additional maintenance. Plus, at checkout, packaged items already have bar codes, so nothing has to be weighed or looked up in the system by the cashier. That keeps checkouts moving faster, which means fewer cashiers have to be on duty.