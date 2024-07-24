13 Hidden Gems In Aldi's Produce Section

When you're shopping at Aldi, it's easy to miss some of the hidden gems of the produce department. The great thing is that they're hiding in plain sight. After all, the produce section isn't all that large.

There was a time a few years ago when I avoided the Aldi produce section because the vegetables and fruits were hard and tasteless even when they finally ripened. However, Aldi has upped its produce game in the last few years so that the prices are not only good, but you're also getting high-quality produce that really tastes good. The fruit and vegetables that I'd pass by a decade ago, I'd pick up without hesitation now. So, if you've skipped the produce at Aldi, you might want to give it a chance again. Of course, you can't find everything, but there's a good variety as well as a few items that keep customers coming back for more.

We've listed 13 items from the Aldi produce aisle that you may have cruised by on your way to other sections of the store. But we think they're worth your consideration. Some represent items that are finally available and you might have missed, while others represent customer favorites or more exotic items you might not think to look for at Aldi. Once you've tried these produce, it's likely you'll start adding them to your shopping cart more often.