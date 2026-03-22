Kit Harington Was Shocked By This Common American Coffee Shop Behavior

Kit Harington has been living his best life since "Game of Thrones" ended, spending his time off in the U.K. in a massive Suffolk farmhouse that he shares with his wife. But as an actor, he's in the U.S. often. Despite his familiarity with both places, he's experienced some controversial cultural differences — namely at American cafes.

While on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Harington admitted he has some communication issues when he's stateside, and "the coffee shop thing" is his best example. "When I go into a coffee shop, I go, 'Hello. How are you?'" he said. He takes his time ordering, asking questions about availability and menu items before deciding. "They're looking at you, like, 'get on with it!' When the Americans come to London, they go, like, 'coffee, black,'" he said in a terse tone, "and the guy in the coffee shop in London is like, 'I'm sorry, where are all the words?'"

Americans have an international reputation for being rude. For instance, Americans are said to have poor etiquette and table manners. On the flip side, British people are generalized by some as cold and emotionless with a "stiff upper lip," which conflicts with London-born Harington's warm approach. The actor's interview garnered mixed reviews, some doubling down on the American way, like this X user: "If you don't know what you want, don't be in line, simple."