If Margot Robbie Is Craving A Burger You'll Find Her At This California-Based Spot

When it comes to chain burger restaurants, everyone has a favorite—celebrities included. For instance, Reba McEntire's go-to fast food order is a Sonic cheeseburger and tater tots. As for what Taylor Swift eats in a day, she's partial to In-N-Out's cheeseburger, fries, and chocolate shake. Margot Robbie's go-to pick for the quintessential American handheld, though, is far less expected.

The 35-year-old actress adores Umami Burger, a chain that started in California and temporarily expanded to Chicago, Las Vegas, and New York. "In the U.S., my favorite meal is a double truffle burger from the American chain Umami Burger," she told Australian Women's Health in 2021. "It comes with a truffle cheese fondue, truffle aioli, and truffle glaze." She adds that she loves the handheld with its traditional pairing, fries, and tends to wash them down with "a pint of beer."

While Robbie's an admitted fan of the timeless beef-and-cheese combo, she rounds out her diet with plenty of healthy options. In the same interview, she said she typically starts her day with porridge and a smoothie full of ingredients to fuel her immune system. Later in the day, she prioritizes protein with mains like chicken salad at lunchtime and tuna with sweet potatoes in the evening.