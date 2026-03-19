If Margot Robbie Is Craving A Burger You'll Find Her At This California-Based Spot
When it comes to chain burger restaurants, everyone has a favorite—celebrities included. For instance, Reba McEntire's go-to fast food order is a Sonic cheeseburger and tater tots. As for what Taylor Swift eats in a day, she's partial to In-N-Out's cheeseburger, fries, and chocolate shake. Margot Robbie's go-to pick for the quintessential American handheld, though, is far less expected.
The 35-year-old actress adores Umami Burger, a chain that started in California and temporarily expanded to Chicago, Las Vegas, and New York. "In the U.S., my favorite meal is a double truffle burger from the American chain Umami Burger," she told Australian Women's Health in 2021. "It comes with a truffle cheese fondue, truffle aioli, and truffle glaze." She adds that she loves the handheld with its traditional pairing, fries, and tends to wash them down with "a pint of beer."
While Robbie's an admitted fan of the timeless beef-and-cheese combo, she rounds out her diet with plenty of healthy options. In the same interview, she said she typically starts her day with porridge and a smoothie full of ingredients to fuel her immune system. Later in the day, she prioritizes protein with mains like chicken salad at lunchtime and tuna with sweet potatoes in the evening.
Diners say it's not as good as it used to be
Margot Robbie's favorite item is officially called the Truffle Burger on Umami Burger's menu. We're betting she pairs them with truffle fries, complete with truffle fondue and scallions. In case any customers want to triple down on truffle, they can also spring for a side of truffle ketchup. The rest of the menu is pretty standard, limited to six more burgers, a chicken sandwich, various fry options, a few salads, and drinks.
It's not a total surprise that Robbie's go-to burger chain is a California darling, since Umami Burger started in Los Angeles and Robbie has a home there. Shake Shack is largely credited for making truffle-kissed burgers part of the fast-casual food scene, but some Californians credit Umami Burger. "Umami was the first of its kind; gourmet burger spot with a creative twist. It was REALLY good. They introduced truffle in the burgers and fries," one Reddit user recalls.
Unfortunately, many fans say current locations have degraded in quality and lost much of their foot traffic. Most Umami Burger restaurants have shuttered since the chain's inception in 2009, with only two stores still open in Los Angeles, one in Irvine and one at LAX. That said, there are plenty of Japan-based stores still running, so its beefy goods are likely still popular outside the United States.