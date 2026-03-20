The Once-Beloved Pizza Chain That's A Shell Of Its Former Self

Nothing encapsulates Pizza Hut's tragic downfall like its iconic red-roofed buildings getting repurposed as other restaurants, shops, dry cleaners, and even churches. The global chain's plans for a $130 million turnaround in 2017 overlapped with its transition from full-service dine-in stores to delivery- and carryout-focused outlets. Unfortunately, this only left it straddled between the two models, and it excelled in neither.

Pizza Hut's sales haven't risen significantly since 2004, and according to CNBC, its U.S. market share fell below 20% in 2024. The following year, Pizza Hut closed down over half of its U.K. outlets. Soon after, Yum Brands, the chain's parent company, began considering either a partial or complete sale of Pizza Hut. It was once the world's largest pizza chain (until Domino's overtook it in 2017), but the red roof has now joined the list of pizza chains that are disappearing across the country.

Between its stagnating innovation and clumsy transition to a delivery model lie several other signs that Pizza Hut is struggling to stay in business. The food quality, for instance, has also plummeted. Pizza Hut makes a point to advertise freshly made dough, but customers regularly point out that the golden, buttery crust of yore now lacks its original flavor and texture. One former employee confirmed this in a Reddit comment, writing, "It's all frozen. I started working for Pizza Hut in 1994 and they switched to frozen about 2-3 years later." In a separate Reddit thread, another Pizza Hut employee posited that while their outlet makes fresh dough daily, other outlets may be cutting corners by preparing theirs in advance.