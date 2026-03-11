Pizza Hut Is Making A Big Change To One Of Its Most Popular Pizza Styles

Pizza Hut definitely isn't afraid to innovate, as illustrated by the hot dog-stuffed crust pizza the chain released in the U.S. back in 2015. Quirky creations aside, the brand is best known for its classic pizzas, which include an option for Hand-Tossed crust. This beloved style of crust has been a mainstay at the restaurant, but Pizza Hut has recently upgraded it to improve the flavor and texture. It's pretty big news for fans of the chain, as Pizza Hut hasn't touched its hand-tossed recipe in over a decade.

As of March 2026, the new crust is already available on the Pizza Hut website. The revamped Hand-Tossed pizza is reportedly less dense than the previous version, which better emphasizes the crispy exterior and pillowy interior of the crust. As for seasoning, the chain is flavoring the crust with a special Garlic-Parm Hut Blend to give it a rich, buttery taste. Hand-Tossed pizza was officially introduced to the Hut in 1982, and was previously updated in 2014. In that previous upgrade, the light and airy crust was topped with mozzarella cheese and brushed with garlic butter.