Pizza Hut Is Making A Big Change To One Of Its Most Popular Pizza Styles
Pizza Hut definitely isn't afraid to innovate, as illustrated by the hot dog-stuffed crust pizza the chain released in the U.S. back in 2015. Quirky creations aside, the brand is best known for its classic pizzas, which include an option for Hand-Tossed crust. This beloved style of crust has been a mainstay at the restaurant, but Pizza Hut has recently upgraded it to improve the flavor and texture. It's pretty big news for fans of the chain, as Pizza Hut hasn't touched its hand-tossed recipe in over a decade.
As of March 2026, the new crust is already available on the Pizza Hut website. The revamped Hand-Tossed pizza is reportedly less dense than the previous version, which better emphasizes the crispy exterior and pillowy interior of the crust. As for seasoning, the chain is flavoring the crust with a special Garlic-Parm Hut Blend to give it a rich, buttery taste. Hand-Tossed pizza was officially introduced to the Hut in 1982, and was previously updated in 2014. In that previous upgrade, the light and airy crust was topped with mozzarella cheese and brushed with garlic butter.
How does Pizza Hut make its dough?
Alongside the revamped Hand-Tossed pizza, Pizza Hut customers can still choose from existing crust options: Thin 'N Crispy, tavern, Original Pan, and Original Stuffed Crust (which our current Commander-in-Chief helped popularize in the '90s). Although the recent changes to Pizza Hut's Hand-Tossed crust are intended to improve it, changes to the restaurant's cooking, food prep, and dough-making processes have not always been for the better.
One of the shady things about Pizza Hut's menu is that it no longer uses fresh dough, at least according to revelations from former employees on Reddit. One commenter claimed that while they worked at a location during the late '80s, "We made all of the dough daily, from pre-mixed flour that we added oil and water to and mixed in a Hobart" (a type of commercial mixer). As the years ticked by, only the thin-crust pizza was made using fresh dough until it, too, was replaced with a frozen version. While we definitely miss the old-timey Pizza Hut experience, we're eager to see how the restaurant's new Hand-Tossed crust pans out.