The Wing Chain That Serves A High-Quality Fish Sandwich, According To Customers

Many a restaurant goer has found themselves in a similar predicament — a group of family members or friends is planning an outing for wings, but there's one member of the group who has slightly different needs or tastes. Perhaps they've been experimenting with seafood recipes at home (like our spicy chipotle shrimp quesadillas), or maybe they're observing Lent (meatless Fridays). For these reasons (and for the sake of not derailing a perfectly good wing night), we set out to find the best option for the entire group — i.e., the best chain restaurant, known for wings, that also serves up an exceptional fish sandwich. Our search led us to Hooters, where several variations of the house fish sandwich were praised by customer reviews.

Yelp users who visited Hooters in Fort Lauderdale listed pros and cons of the place, with the Big Fish Sandwich being a frequent highlight. A reviewer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, said while the service was not the best, the fish sandwich was "delicious," the wings had great flavor, and the steak was hearty. Another reviewer from Austin, Texas, said the boneless wings were not to their liking, but they enjoyed the bone-in wings, the chicken sandwich, and the fried fish sandwich. A Google Reviewer who visited Hooters in Corpus Christi, Texas, raved about the seafood, calling the fish sandwich "wonderful."