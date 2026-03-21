The Wing Chain That Serves A High-Quality Fish Sandwich, According To Customers
Many a restaurant goer has found themselves in a similar predicament — a group of family members or friends is planning an outing for wings, but there's one member of the group who has slightly different needs or tastes. Perhaps they've been experimenting with seafood recipes at home (like our spicy chipotle shrimp quesadillas), or maybe they're observing Lent (meatless Fridays). For these reasons (and for the sake of not derailing a perfectly good wing night), we set out to find the best option for the entire group — i.e., the best chain restaurant, known for wings, that also serves up an exceptional fish sandwich. Our search led us to Hooters, where several variations of the house fish sandwich were praised by customer reviews.
Yelp users who visited Hooters in Fort Lauderdale listed pros and cons of the place, with the Big Fish Sandwich being a frequent highlight. A reviewer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, said while the service was not the best, the fish sandwich was "delicious," the wings had great flavor, and the steak was hearty. Another reviewer from Austin, Texas, said the boneless wings were not to their liking, but they enjoyed the bone-in wings, the chicken sandwich, and the fried fish sandwich. A Google Reviewer who visited Hooters in Corpus Christi, Texas, raved about the seafood, calling the fish sandwich "wonderful."
Hooters offers additional fish options at certain locations, with more menu expansion planned
Hooters wasn't always hailed for its quality of food, especially its fish. In fact, the Big Fish Sandwich once landed close to the bottom (15th out of 20) on our list of popular Hooters menu items ranked worst to best. But after restructuring with a focus on returning to its roots, Hooters began to make a rebound in 2025. According to a release from Hooters Inc., the founders bought back the brand to return it to its early core principles. This included changes to the food. The release described a simplified menu and named new varieties of wild-caught fish among the fan-favorite items that would be spreading to more restaurants. According to its website, Hooters currently offers a Grouper Sandwich as an alternative to the Big Fish Sandwich at its Tampa Bay area locations. The Grouper Sandwich is available grilled or fried.
A customer from Barndon, Florida, left a five-star review on TripAdvisor stating they'd returned to Hooters after taking a break during COVID and hoped the Grouper Sandwich would still be tasty. "I was not disappointed — the Fried Grouper Sandwich was delicious, a bit flaky and well seasoned, which I like, with a generous portion as I remembered it." They went on to say they would put the Hooters option up against a large fish sandwich from any other restaurant, and they hoped to try it blackened during their next visit.