Spicy Chipotle Shrimp Quesadillas Recipe

The quesadilla is officially one of the most popular Mexican foods north of the border — this isn't just hyperbole, since there's actual government data to back up the claim (YouGov).This makes sense since it's pretty much a grilled cheese sandwich with flour tortillas taking the place of bread, and who doesn't love grilled cheese? Just like grilled cheese sandwiches, quesadillas can also include other fillings, but you won't find anything tastier than the chipotle-spiced shrimp that developer Leah Maroney uses in her recipe. Adding to the overall flavor, as well, is a Tajín-seasoned, lime-spiked mayonnaise dip.

While mayonnaise might seem like an unusual choice for a quesadilla condiment, Maroney says that one of her go-to orders at a Mexican restaurant she used to frequent was garlic mayo shrimp and tells us that her spicy mayonnaise "is a bit of an homage to that." She also feels that this flavorful blend is reminiscent of Taco Bell's creamy jalapeño sauce. It's so easy to whip up that you might want to make a double batch so you can have it on hand to use for burgers, sandwiches, and salad dressings, as well.