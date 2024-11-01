Spicy Chipotle Shrimp Quesadillas Recipe
The quesadilla is officially one of the most popular Mexican foods north of the border — this isn't just hyperbole, since there's actual government data to back up the claim (YouGov).This makes sense since it's pretty much a grilled cheese sandwich with flour tortillas taking the place of bread, and who doesn't love grilled cheese? Just like grilled cheese sandwiches, quesadillas can also include other fillings, but you won't find anything tastier than the chipotle-spiced shrimp that developer Leah Maroney uses in her recipe. Adding to the overall flavor, as well, is a Tajín-seasoned, lime-spiked mayonnaise dip.
While mayonnaise might seem like an unusual choice for a quesadilla condiment, Maroney says that one of her go-to orders at a Mexican restaurant she used to frequent was garlic mayo shrimp and tells us that her spicy mayonnaise "is a bit of an homage to that." She also feels that this flavorful blend is reminiscent of Taco Bell's creamy jalapeño sauce. It's so easy to whip up that you might want to make a double batch so you can have it on hand to use for burgers, sandwiches, and salad dressings, as well.
Collect the ingredients for the spicy chipotle shrimp quesadillas
The shrimp used in these quesadillas is seasoned with salt, pepper, Tajín, lime juice, garlic, and chipotle in adobo. Other fillings include a fajita-like mix of bell peppers and onion, but it wouldn't be a quesadilla without the cheese (Maroney uses a jack-cheddar blend). You'll also need flour tortillas for wrapping, olive oil for cooking, and mayonnaise for topping.
Step 1: Marinate the shrimp
Make the quesadilla filling: Combine the raw shrimp with the salt, pepper, Tajín, lime juice, garlic, chipotle in adobo, and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toss to combine.
Step 2: Prepare the produce
Slice the bell peppers and onion into strips.
Step 3: Heat the oil
Heat a large saute pan with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil on medium heat.
Step 4: Fry the peppers and onions
Add the peppers and onions and saute until just softened, about 5 minutes.
Step 5: Cook the shrimp
Add the shrimp and its marinade to the pan and saute until the shrimp are pink and opaque, about 4 minutes.
Step 6: Season the mayonnaise
Make the chipotle mayo: Combine the mayonnaise, salt, pepper, garlic, lime juice, and Tajín in a bowl. Blend with an immersion blender until smooth.
Step 7: Preheat a pan
Preheat a griddle over medium heat.
Step 8: Slather the tortillas with mayonnaise
Spread 2 tablespoons of the chipotle mayo onto two of the tortillas.
Step 9: Put a tortilla and toppings in the pan
Add one of the tortillas to the griddle. Layer on the cheese, peppers, onion, and shrimp until the tortilla is generously covered.
Step 10: Close and cook the quesadilla
Top with another tortilla. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side, or until the tortillas are golden brown and the cheese has melted. Repeat with the other quesadilla.
Step 11: Cut the quesadillas
Cut and serve with the remaining chipotle mayo.
How can I change up these shrimp quesadillas?
One easy way to change up these quesadillas is to use a different type of cheese. Pepper jack would add a little spice, while sharp cheddar would give the dish some tang. If you'd prefer to use a Mexican cheese, Oaxaca, Chihuahua, and queso asadero are all melty enough to work. You could also add mushrooms to the vegetable mixture or use poblanos in place of bell peppers. Try swapping the shrimp out for scallops or firm-fleshed fish, or using jackfruit for a plant-based seafood substitute.
In place of the mayonnaise, a chipotle-flavored salsa would echo the flavor of the shrimp marinade, but a classic pico de gallo, spicy guacamole, tomatillo salsa verde, or even pineapple salsa would be delicious, too. You could also thin out sour cream with a little lime juice and drizzle that over the top of your shrimp quesadillas. Top your quesadillas with pickled jalapeños, red onions, chives, or cilantro.
What can I serve with chipotle shrimp quesadillas?
While the mayonnaise and cheese give these quesadillas a rich flavor, the dish still makes for a fairly light entree thanks to the shrimp and vegetables. This means that you can serve them with a fairly substantial side. since seafood goes well with corn, elote — either on the cob or en vaso – would be perfect. As a bonus, it's great way to use up any leftover chipotle mayonnaise. Corn and black bean salad would also pair well with these quesadillas, as would a bowl of Panera-style corn chowder with black beans if the weather is cold.
Of course, you needn't stick to serving Mexican-inspired sides with your quesadillas. Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuits are an excellent shrimp side dish, and so is cornbread. Complement the spicy shrimp with creamy traditional coleslaw, and it provides another opportunity to use any leftover spicy mayo. To shake things up more, try a less traditional slaw, such as this Bobby Flay-inspired recipe made with pineapple juice and sriracha, or potato salad spiked with pickled jalapeños.