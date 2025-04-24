10 Changes Hooters Is Making To Rebound In 2025

Restaurants can be a lot of things, but controversial? It seems like that's pretty far down on the list, but back in 1983, six people got together, formed a plan to open a restaurant and — presumably — when someone pointed out that it would, in fact, be somewhat controversial, said, "Hold my beer." (Presumably.) Perhaps unsurprisingly, the concept that would turn into the love-or-hate chain that is Hooters got its start in Florida, but fast forward a few decades, and it's not going well.

Advertisement

To be clear, plenty of employees have spoken about what it's really like to work at Hooters, with many saying that it's a confidence-building, fun place where friends for life are made. Many would-be customers, though, have been less than impressed with the concept of a so-called "breastaurant," and in 2025, Hooters filed for bankruptcy.

While Hooters isn't the only chain to file for bankruptcy in a wildly fickle, post-COVID economy, there have been a number of signs that Hooters might not be around for long. That just starts with the fact that younger generations that are now growing into the age where they're the target clientele haven't exactly welcomed the concept with open arms. The company has been hit by a number of lawsuits over discrimination, too, and Hooters restaurants have been slowly but steadily disappearing. In spite of the filing, though, Hooters isn't giving up yet — so let's take a look at what those in charge are going to do turn things around.

Advertisement