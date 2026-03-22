Where To Find Some Of The Best Wood-Fired Pizza In Texas, According To Reviews
The best kind of pizza is arguably wood-fired. The combination of the charred, crispy-yet-chewy crust, the perfectly melted cheese, and the smoky, caramelized flavor is enough to send taste buds into a delightful frenzy. Those in or visiting the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in Texas are lucky to have access to some of the best wood-fired pizza around at Cane Rosso, an award-winning Neapolitan pizzeria that has existed since 2011.
Founded by former corporate sales executive Jay Jerrier, Cane Rosso serves its Neapolitan pizzas at nine locations across North Texas. For those unfamiliar with this style of pie, it hails from Naples, Italy, and features a thin, soft center with a puffy crust. Authentic Neapolitan pizza adheres to production guidelines set by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN). They cover such aspects as the ingredients used, the type of dough, and how it's cooked.
To lend legitimacy to the chain's pies, Jerrier trained with AVPN Master Pizzaiolos. His restaurant has grown a loyal following and earned accolades, to boot. Besides winning titles like "Best Pizza in Dallas" by D Magazine, Cane Rosso has mostly stellar reviews from customers.
What customers think of Cane Rosso
Cane Rosso is ranked 23 out of 4,200 restaurants in Dallas, Texas, on Tripadvisor. With a rating of 4.4 out of 5 and 500 reviews, many patrons have favorable things to say about the authentic pizzeria. Some describe it as their favorite pizza spot in Dallas, with one reviewer stating, "My husband is part Italian and is very picky about Italian food and pizza. When even he likes the pizza, I know they are doing something VERY right."
The restaurant also has a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Yelp with almost 1,000 reviews. A standout favorite dish is the Honey Bastard, a white sauce pizza with hot soppressata, bacon marmalade, habanero honey, and house-made mozzarella. One review states, "The Honey Bastard pizza that everyone raves about? Well, there's a reason everyone raves about it. It is off the charts crazy good. The heat, the honey, that thin amazing bacon... Wow. It all comes together perfectly."
Finally, Cane Rosso in North Dallas has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on OpenTable with around 80 reviews. The majority of people who dined in the restaurant enjoyed the pizza. Obviously, if you prefer crispy, New York-style pizza, then Cane Rosso may not be for you. A customer pointed out, "The food was only fair; we like crispy pizza crust, their crust is soggy even though the pizza is charred on the top." However, if you enjoy authentic Neapolitan pizza, Cane Rosso could become your new favorite pizza spot.