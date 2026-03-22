Where To Find Some Of The Best Wood-Fired Pizza In Texas, According To Reviews

The best kind of pizza is arguably wood-fired. The combination of the charred, crispy-yet-chewy crust, the perfectly melted cheese, and the smoky, caramelized flavor is enough to send taste buds into a delightful frenzy. Those in or visiting the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in Texas are lucky to have access to some of the best wood-fired pizza around at Cane Rosso, an award-winning Neapolitan pizzeria that has existed since 2011.

Founded by former corporate sales executive Jay Jerrier, Cane Rosso serves its Neapolitan pizzas at nine locations across North Texas. For those unfamiliar with this style of pie, it hails from Naples, Italy, and features a thin, soft center with a puffy crust. Authentic Neapolitan pizza adheres to production guidelines set by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN). They cover such aspects as the ingredients used, the type of dough, and how it's cooked.

To lend legitimacy to the chain's pies, Jerrier trained with AVPN Master Pizzaiolos. His restaurant has grown a loyal following and earned accolades, to boot. Besides winning titles like "Best Pizza in Dallas" by D Magazine, Cane Rosso has mostly stellar reviews from customers.