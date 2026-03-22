The Country That Produces Nearly Half Of The World's Olive Oil

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Did you know most of world's olive oil comes from the Mediterranean region? With its warm, dry climate and mild winters, this area offers ideal growing conditions for these tiny, oil-bearing fruits. On any given bottle of olive oil, you may see the countries of origin ranging from Italy to France and Portugal to Greece. But the major player in the oil game is Spain, which produces about 45% of the entire world's olive oil, or 1.4 million tons of oil every year.

This ancient country grows over 200 olive varieties and contains over two dozen olive oil-producing regions, with Andalusia (in the southernmost section of Spain) making the country's largest amount of extra virgin olive oil (which is very different from regular olive oil). Interestingly enough, even though the United States makes its own olive oil (99% of it comes from California), it is the largest importer of the good in the world. As far as consumption goes, the Greeks beat the Spanish, with each person consuming an average of 5.3 gallons of olive oil every year; Spaniards consume 3.4 gallons; Italians 2.9 gallons; and Americans trailing way behind, with citizens only eating 1 quart per year, per capita.