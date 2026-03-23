The Texas Roadhouse Item That's Not Worth The Price, According To Customers
If you find yourself wondering what's good (and what's not) at Texas Roadhouse, remember that pricier doesn't always mean better (just think of those free rolls that come with delicious honey cinnamon butter). Despite the popular steakhouse chain being a go-to for value-seeking diners, certain Texas Roadhouse menu items just aren't worth the price. Surprisingly, this includes the chain's "Fall-Off-the-Bone" ribs.
While these baby back racks have a dedicated fan following, some customers leave the restaurant dissatisfied. "The meat used to fall off the bone. Not anymore. A half of a rack of ribs should be at least 6 bones, these were 4 bones," bemoaned one Tripadvisor review. Updated prices for a full rack also left another diner shocked, leading them to write on Tripadvisor, "I knew yesterday our dinner prices were crazy high compared to a couple of months ago ... rack of ribs 18.99 vs 25.99."
Unfortunately, the Louisville, Kentucky-based chain's reputation for good value also places it in the line of fire. A full rack of ribs costs over $25 at Texas Roadhouse. You can get a lot of other menu items for that same price, including a 12-ounce prime rib or even one of the meal combos, which come with a main, two sides, and a small rack of ribs (or plate of shrimp) to boot. Fortunately, the steakhouse's customizable menu allows you to sample the ribs without spending the price of an entire meal on them.
How to sample Texas Roadhouse's ribs while getting your money's worth
Inconsistent as Texas Roadhouse's ribs may be, they did win our ribs showdown with Chili's. That's why we recommend sampling a small order first. On a good rib day, consider ordering more (just beware of the potential wait time). At the very least, you won't be stuck with a large order of mediocre ribs.
While prices vary by location, the Texas Size Combos offer some of the best rib deals on the menu. Take, for example, the 8-ounce sirloin combo. For $25.99, you get a steak, a small slab of ribs, and two sides of your choice. Just the 8-ounce sirloin and sides will run you up $17.49, so the ribs only cost an additional $8.50. Alternatively, you can pay $10 and add the same-sized rack to your meal as a side. For a slightly larger serving of ribs, consider getting the Killer Ribs appetizer, which comes with steak fries and costs $13.49, depending on location.
Multiple customer complaints about curbside pickup also suggest to us that dining in is the better option. "I've never had [a] consistently ... worse experience from anywhere ordering carry out than Texas Roadhouse tbh," wrote one Reddit user. Unlike takeaway, where it's usually too late for the restaurant to fix an order by the time the customer notices an error, most establishments can salvage a dine-in order. As one Texas Roadhouse customer noted on Reddit after receiving subpar ribs: "I ordered a full rack and I guess they didn't check for quality ... But the manager was notified and he was really sorry and took them off our bill."