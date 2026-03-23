The Texas Roadhouse Item That's Not Worth The Price, According To Customers

If you find yourself wondering what's good (and what's not) at Texas Roadhouse, remember that pricier doesn't always mean better (just think of those free rolls that come with delicious honey cinnamon butter). Despite the popular steakhouse chain being a go-to for value-seeking diners, certain Texas Roadhouse menu items just aren't worth the price. Surprisingly, this includes the chain's "Fall-Off-the-Bone" ribs.

While these baby back racks have a dedicated fan following, some customers leave the restaurant dissatisfied. "The meat used to fall off the bone. Not anymore. A half of a rack of ribs should be at least 6 bones, these were 4 bones," bemoaned one Tripadvisor review. Updated prices for a full rack also left another diner shocked, leading them to write on Tripadvisor, "I knew yesterday our dinner prices were crazy high compared to a couple of months ago ... rack of ribs 18.99 vs 25.99."

Unfortunately, the Louisville, Kentucky-based chain's reputation for good value also places it in the line of fire. A full rack of ribs costs over $25 at Texas Roadhouse. You can get a lot of other menu items for that same price, including a 12-ounce prime rib or even one of the meal combos, which come with a main, two sides, and a small rack of ribs (or plate of shrimp) to boot. Fortunately, the steakhouse's customizable menu allows you to sample the ribs without spending the price of an entire meal on them.