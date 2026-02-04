8 Texas Roadhouse Menu Items That Aren't Worth The Price

A full slab of ribs at Texas Roadhouse costs approximately $26, and goes up in price if you add a sidekick of shrimp. Because these ribs cost more than a 12-ounce ribeye, and have about 500 more calories, they may not be worth the price (or the extra calories). Plus, they get mixed reviews by customers.

Some people enjoy the ribs, with commenters on a Facebook post saying the ribs are tasty and fall off the bone. However, other reviewers find them dry and tasteless. One Yelp reviewer said their ribs were "dry and burned on the bottom," forcing them to fill up on their side dishes instead. Another Yelp reviewer said the ribs were the "saddest" part of their meal. Meanwhile, one TripAdvisor reviewer said their ribs were not meaty and instead "mostly fat and white and very dry" while another TripAdvisor reviewer noted that the ribs "tasted par-boiled" and were lacking sauce.

Because the taste and quality of the ribs can vary by location, you may be wondering if you should give them a try to decide for yourself. In that case, I recommend ordering them as a sidekick to your ribeye for $9.99, which is less expensive than ordering the Killer Ribs on the appetizer menu for $13.49. This way, you can sample the ribs without shelling out $26 for a full slab.