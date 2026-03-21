The 3-Step Test For Picking A Good Avocado At The Store

Avocados can be one of the most satisfying choices from the produce department, offering a uniquely delicious taste alongside notable health benefits due to their richness in vitamins, fiber, and healthy fats. On the downside, they can be as difficult to pick out correctly as they are satisfying to eat. Fortunately, curious shoppers can look to three simple factors to make better avocado selections. The key indicators that the avocado you're looking at is a good one are: color, the texture of the skin, and the firmness of the avocado's flesh.

Even if you grab an underripe avocado, all isn't lost. Avocados don't begin to ripen until picked and naturally soften over time when stored at room temperature. There are also common tricks for how to ripen an avocado more quickly, such as storing it in a paper bag with a banana. Conversely, avocados that are at risk of over-ripening before you're ready to use them can be preserved by keeping them in the cool temperatures of your refrigerator.

Still, those who keep the following aspects in mind won't have to worry much about speeding or slowing ripening. With these tips, you'll be bringing home avocados that are already near peak ripeness on the regular.