The Tiny Florida Island Foodies Say Is Worth A Special Trip
When it comes to food, Florida is synonymous with tropical fruits and fresh seafood restaurants. In fact, the Sunshine State has more than 66,000 eateries, per Snappy, serving up iconic Floridian eats. And many of them are small, hole-in-the-wall spots that locals know about and tourists search high and low for. One particular island that stands out for its mom-and-pop food businesses is Cedar Key, which has only 800 full-time residents. But before you go searching a map of the Florida Keys for Cedar Key, it's actually located off the western coast of the state about 100 miles north of Tampa.
Here's an important note before planning travel to Cedar Key: The island has been hit with multiple hurricanes in recent years (three hurricanes in about a year, as a matter of fact). So locals warn that some restaurants and other destinations on Cedar Key might have suffered storm damage and some still haven't reopened, but others say that it's very important to support those local businesses that are open during the recovery time.
Now back to our main point here: Cedar Key is worth the trip for the food and restaurant experiences alone. "Cedar Key is known for its fresh seafood, and there are several restaurants in town that serve a variety of seafood dishes (and not just fried fish)," says travel writer Rob Taylor on his website, 2TravelDads.com. Indeed, it's a seafood hub, and Cedar Key-based aquaculture business Southern Cross Sea Farms harvests between 20 and 30 million clams annually (via Visit Florida). So where should you go enjoy them for a meal?
Here are the spots to try on Cedar Key
One of the most notable places to eat on Cedar Key is Steamers Clam Bar, which serves local clams, crab legs, scallops, and other seafood. The menu changes seasonally, but a staple is their clam bowl, with 25 local Cedar Key clams cooked with white wine and garlic. It's a fan favorite. "They were amazing! Seasoned in flavorful broth and perfectly cooked," wrote Cheers T. on Yelp. "We talked about them for days!" Steamers' previous location had been damaged in a fire, and the restaurant is now sharing space with another restaurant, the 2nd Street Cafe.
Unfortunately, storm damage means there are few waterfront restaurants currently open on Cedar Key. While others rebuild, one of the remaining restaurants with a view is The Tipsy Cow Bar & Grill, which is also highly recommended by locals. "Last time we sat on the balcony and watched dolphins jump around in the waves while we had our meal," wrote one Redditor.
If you want to bring home a bite of Cedar Key, you might consider stopping by Main Street Mercantile. Cedar Key's only grocery store closed after the hurricanes and hasn't reopened, but Main Street Mercantile has a selection of gourmet foods alongside gifts, clothes, and home decor. It's also a go-to spot for fudge and soft serve ice cream.