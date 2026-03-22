The Tiny Florida Island Foodies Say Is Worth A Special Trip

When it comes to food, Florida is synonymous with tropical fruits and fresh seafood restaurants. In fact, the Sunshine State has more than 66,000 eateries, per Snappy, serving up iconic Floridian eats. And many of them are small, hole-in-the-wall spots that locals know about and tourists search high and low for. One particular island that stands out for its mom-and-pop food businesses is Cedar Key, which has only 800 full-time residents. But before you go searching a map of the Florida Keys for Cedar Key, it's actually located off the western coast of the state about 100 miles north of Tampa.

Here's an important note before planning travel to Cedar Key: The island has been hit with multiple hurricanes in recent years (three hurricanes in about a year, as a matter of fact). So locals warn that some restaurants and other destinations on Cedar Key might have suffered storm damage and some still haven't reopened, but others say that it's very important to support those local businesses that are open during the recovery time.

Now back to our main point here: Cedar Key is worth the trip for the food and restaurant experiences alone. "Cedar Key is known for its fresh seafood, and there are several restaurants in town that serve a variety of seafood dishes (and not just fried fish)," says travel writer Rob Taylor on his website, 2TravelDads.com. Indeed, it's a seafood hub, and Cedar Key-based aquaculture business Southern Cross Sea Farms harvests between 20 and 30 million clams annually (via Visit Florida). So where should you go enjoy them for a meal?