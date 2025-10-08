Florida's Best 13 Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants

There's much to be said for finding a Michelin-starred or TikTok-famous restaurant to enjoy during your next Florida vacation. But for a more charming, eclectic, and still incredibly delicious experience, we recommend trying out one of Florida's hole-in-the-wall restaurants. We seek out these places for their passion and authenticity. Such places typically utilize little signage and advertising, relying heavily on regular traffic and word of mouth to grow. Hole-in-the-wall restaurants are something of a phenomenon, growing despite minimal efforts to be fancy or cater beyond their specialties.

Florida has no shortage of hole-in-the-wall eateries, from the Panhandle all the way through to the Everglades. Of course, this includes Central Florida, where it's no secret that the presence of Walt Disney World Resort and other major tourist hotspots can make restaurants pricey. Escape the house the mouse built and enjoy some of the locals' favorites to create a new family tradition. Making your way to the Space Coast? Don't miss out on a vegan restaurant that herbivores, carnivores, and omnivores alike can love. Wherever you go in the Sunshine State, be sure to check out one of these restaurants to take your culinary adventure off the beaten track.