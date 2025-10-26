The Most Iconic Florida Foods You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

Though the origins of Key lime pie are up for debate, Key West lays claim to the famed dessert with recipes dating back to the early 1900s. Key lime pie is unlike any other citrus-forward pie, thanks to the tiny Key limes that pack a flavor punch. It can be topped with meringue or whipped cream, depending on the baker's choice. It traditionally has a graham cracker crust, though you may see some other tasty takes out there, and is one of my all-time favorite desserts to have when I'm home in Florida.

If you find yourself vacationing in Key West, head to Blue Heaven for its Key lime pie, which is certainly one of the best I have ever had. And while I know this will make the Key lime pie purists come after me, as a chocolate fiend, I really love the chocolate-dipped Key lime pie on a stick from Kermit's. It seems like kind of an odd pairing, but is somehow delicious!

You will find Key lime pie across the state in restaurants and bakeries, so you don't necessarily have to go all the way down South to get a good slice. You can even try making your own Key lime pie at home, using one of the many recipes out there. But to stay authentic, you should never use regular limes; it has to be Key limes or Key lime juice mixed with sweetened condensed milk.