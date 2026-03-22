This Cajun Chicken Chain Is Kristen Kish's Go-To Spot In The Southeast

If you ask Kristen Kish what fast food spot she adores, her first answer would be Arby's. She's a big proponent of the chain's chicken fingers and curly fries, but that's far from the only quick-service joint she frequents. It turns out the restaurateur and "Top Chef" host also loves Bojangles.

In an interview with Allrecipes, Kish revealed she visits the Cajun haven whenever she's near one. Her go-to menu items include the boneless Chicken Supremes Combo, which comes with a side and a biscuit. Kish typically opts for Bo's Seasoning, too, which gives the chicken a boost of garlicky, paprika-forward flavor. While she's been known to douse chicken fingers in ranch dressing, she's partial to honey mustard and creamy Buffalo sauce at Bojangles. She enjoys the chicken with Bo-Tato Rounds, which are oniony, poppable hash browns.

Chicken Supremes came about in 1989, and they've become one of the most popular Bojangles menu items over the years. It's unknown how long Kish has been ordering them, but her dad used to prepare chicken fingers for dinner when she was young, so she's been a fan of the dish all her life. "It's just chicken fingers all day, every day, no matter what fast food place I go to, I always gravitate towards the fried chicken of some kind," she said in an exclusive Mashed interview.