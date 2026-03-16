The Fast Food Spot That Top Chef Host Kristen Kish Adores

Kristen Kish is a renowned restaurateur, a cookbook author, and the host of "Top Chef," so she knows a thing or two about good food. But that doesn't make her immune to the drive-thru's siren song. In fact, the chef is a major fan of Arby's.

Kish's go-to fast-food order is incredibly relatable, and we're betting you've tried it before. "Arby's is very specific, it's very regional," Kish told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "Chicken fingers and curly fries are by far the greatest fast food I think that is out there." She added that while growing up in Michigan, there was always an Arby's nearby, so it's no surprise she frequented the chain. Kish indulges in the chain's Beef 'N Cheddar sandwich from time to time, too, but nothing tops her usual. "For me, it's just chicken fingers all day, every day ... I always gravitate towards the fried chicken of some kind."

Kish has a home in Connecticut, but travels often, since she owns the Austin restaurant Arlo Grey and is a chef-in-residence at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado. When she's on the road, nothing makes her happier than driving by an Arby's. If she has to fuel up between stops, odds are she's ordering her beloved chicken tenders and fries, ideally with barbecue, ranch, and Horsey sauces for dipping.