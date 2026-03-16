The Fast Food Spot That Top Chef Host Kristen Kish Adores
Kristen Kish is a renowned restaurateur, a cookbook author, and the host of "Top Chef," so she knows a thing or two about good food. But that doesn't make her immune to the drive-thru's siren song. In fact, the chef is a major fan of Arby's.
Kish's go-to fast-food order is incredibly relatable, and we're betting you've tried it before. "Arby's is very specific, it's very regional," Kish told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "Chicken fingers and curly fries are by far the greatest fast food I think that is out there." She added that while growing up in Michigan, there was always an Arby's nearby, so it's no surprise she frequented the chain. Kish indulges in the chain's Beef 'N Cheddar sandwich from time to time, too, but nothing tops her usual. "For me, it's just chicken fingers all day, every day ... I always gravitate towards the fried chicken of some kind."
Kish has a home in Connecticut, but travels often, since she owns the Austin restaurant Arlo Grey and is a chef-in-residence at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado. When she's on the road, nothing makes her happier than driving by an Arby's. If she has to fuel up between stops, odds are she's ordering her beloved chicken tenders and fries, ideally with barbecue, ranch, and Horsey sauces for dipping.
Kristen Kish's Arby's order is a fan-favorite (and easy to replicate)
For Kristen Kish, Arby's chicken tenders are nostalgic, given her Michigan upbringing. Plus, her dad used to make her chicken fingers for dinner when she was young. But her palate wouldn't steer you wrong — fans agree that Arby's tenders are some of the best, and underrated. Chalk it up to the tender breast meat being fried daily in-house. Plus, while the chain sells both crinkle-cut and curly fries, the latter earn a lot of praise for their varied texture, robust flavor, and fun shape.
Although there are Arby's locations in most U.S. states, her order is easy to replicate if you'd prefer to eat in. Feeling ambitious? Try our extra crispy chicken strip recipe, which uses a tenderizing buttermilk marinade for a juicy interior (Arby's tenders also contain dairy). You can make the fries from scratch, too, and there's an easy hack that allows you to prepare curly fries without a spiralizer; all you'll need is a knife.
Of course, you can save yourself time and effort by using frozen tenders and fries. If you go that route, pair them with our copycat Arby's Horsey sauce recipe, starring punchy creamed horseradish. And for the full Kish experience, make our copycat Arby's Beef 'N Cheddar recipe, too.