How Cowboy Kent Rollins Gets Extra Flavor In His Prime Rib
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While "butter botox" might sound like a new cosmetic procedure sweeping Hollywood, it's actually Cowboy Kent Rollins' secret weapon for tender, juicy prime rib. In December 2025, Rollins, a professional chuckwagon cook turned celebrity chef, shared the benefits of this technique in his "Perfect Prime Rib" recipe. He discussed the details in a blog post, writing, "Prime rib has become a tradition for so many folks this time of year, but this cut can also be one of the most intimidating to cook. It costs real money, and nobody wants to mess it up."
Butter botox is a major part of his fool-proof method. Rollins cuts 3 tablespoons of butter into small rectangles, then freezes the slices overnight. The next day, he uses a small knife or wooden spoon to poke small holes all over the prime rib, then inserts the butter deep inside (the butter needs to melt inside, not over the outside).
That said, butter botox alone won't guarantee a great prime rib. It's an important step, but one of many Rollins uses to roast a perfect prime rib. His methods aren't difficult, but they do require time and attention. One of the food rules Rollins lives by is to cook what you love and cook it well, so, if you approach prime rib the Rollins way, make sure you can devote more than one day to prepping and cooking.
Cowboy Kent Rollins' tips for fool-proof prime rib
Rollins stresses the importance of starting with a good cut of beef. He recommends USDA Choice grade because it's not too expensive and has amazing flavor. There are a few helpful tips you can use when buying prime rib at the grocery store to get the best cut, and selecting beef with a good amount of fat marbling is one of them. Lightly salting the beef with kosher salt is also crucial, after which you should let it sit uncovered in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Salting changes the protein structure of the meat, making it juicier when it's cooked. Refrigeration helps dry out the surface, so the meat will sear faster.
That dryness is one reason that Rollins recommends oiling prime rib to help the seasoning stick (Rollins likes a coffee rub, but you could also try a prime rib recipe with an herb and garlic rub). After the meat is seasoned, let the prime rib sit at room temperature for a few hours. To ensure an evenly cooked prime rib, Rollins suggests three hours for cuts under six pounds and four to five hours for heavier ones.
After the wait time and an initial oven sear, Rollins covers his prime rib with pats of butter to create a richer flavor while roasting. A perfect, cowboy-style prime rib involves patience, planning, and lots of butter. This may not be the most health-conscious tactic — but we bet your dinner guests will give you rave reviews!