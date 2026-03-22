How Cowboy Kent Rollins Gets Extra Flavor In His Prime Rib

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While "butter botox" might sound like a new cosmetic procedure sweeping Hollywood, it's actually Cowboy Kent Rollins' secret weapon for tender, juicy prime rib. In December 2025, Rollins, a professional chuckwagon cook turned celebrity chef, shared the benefits of this technique in his "Perfect Prime Rib" recipe. He discussed the details in a blog post, writing, "Prime rib has become a tradition for so many folks this time of year, but this cut can also be one of the most intimidating to cook. It costs real money, and nobody wants to mess it up."

Butter botox is a major part of his fool-proof method. Rollins cuts 3 tablespoons of butter into small rectangles, then freezes the slices overnight. The next day, he uses a small knife or wooden spoon to poke small holes all over the prime rib, then inserts the butter deep inside (the butter needs to melt inside, not over the outside).

That said, butter botox alone won't guarantee a great prime rib. It's an important step, but one of many Rollins uses to roast a perfect prime rib. His methods aren't difficult, but they do require time and attention. One of the food rules Rollins lives by is to cook what you love and cook it well, so, if you approach prime rib the Rollins way, make sure you can devote more than one day to prepping and cooking.